ROUNDUP: Grant Park softball sweeps its doubleheader against St. Anne

SOFTBALL

Grant Park 25, St. Anne 10 (6 Innings)

Brooke Veldhuizen collected five hits, including two doubles to help total one RBI and four runs scored to help lead the Dragons at the plate. Grace Fick went 4-for-6 with four RBIs. Molly Markland had two singles, two drawn walks and one double, totaling four RBIs and four runs scored. Claire Sluis had two hits, three RBIs and one run scored. Sluis also claimed the win, allowing 11 hits and 10 runs (four earned) with sevens strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Jovi Kunsch contributed two triples, one RBI and one run scored to help pace the Cardinals’ offense. Erica Sirois went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Amaya Stevens chipped in two singles and one RBI.

Grant Park 29, St. Anne 14 (4 Innings)

Abigail Roberts went 4-for-4 with a drawn walk, three RBIs and five runs scored to help lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen contributed three hits, five RBIs and two runs scored. Lydia Segert and Kameron Marshalek each had three hits apiece. Claire Sluis drove in six runs off two doubles and one single. Molly Markland tossed four innings, surrendering 14 runs (three earned) on eight hits with five walks and four strikeouts in a complete game effort to help earn the win.

Amaya Stevens went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help pace the Cardinals. Julia Page tallied two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tiffany DeYoung went 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs.

Seneca 6, Wilmington 2

Raena DelAngel and Kaitlyn O’Donnell each recorded an RBI single to collectively pace the Wildcats. Taylor Stefancic had a single and a run scored.