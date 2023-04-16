SOFTBALL: Spaulding strikes out 17 as Boilers take All-City tilt with Mac

BOURBONNAIS — It was just two seasons ago that the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team turned the tide against All-City rivals Bishop McNamara, with the 2021 Boilermakers snapping what had been a 15-year drought against the Fightin’ Irish.

What a difference two years can make.

With several core players from that 2021 squad still around for the Boilermakers this spring, Saturday night gave the Boilers their third-straight win over McNamara, as junior hurler Libby Spaulding improved to 3-0 in the circle in her career against the Irish by fanning 17 batters and allowing an unearned run on three hits in a six-inning complete game, as the Boiler bats also showed up in an 11-1 win on their home turf Saturday night.

The Boiler southpaw rode a wicked riseball that had a little extra giddy-up from the get-go, leading to 13 swinging strikeouts on Spaulding’s signature pitch that continued vertical movement and velocity gain as it reached catcher Natalie Johnson’s glove.

“Honestly, in warmups when I could feel my riseball moving,” Spaulding said was when she knew she had the potential for her dominant outing. “It built my confidence and I knew I would be able to get a lot of people on it too.”

The Boilers (12-2) are now halfway to their third-straight All-City championship, all behind the arm of Spaulding and a lineup filled with two-year and three-year starters, including three-year starting catcher Natalie Johnson, whose solo home run in the third inning jolted a Boilers lineup that scored eight runs between the fourth and sixth innings.

Johnson acknowledged that her homer, a deep drive to left, helped jumpstart the Boilers offense, but also knew that it was only a matter of time before the runs started crossing the board.

“It got them going pretty good,” Johnson said. “We always knew the hits were going to come along.

“It wasn’t the home run, it was a conglomerate effort.”

The Irish (8-4) had their best scoring chance of the first five innings at the very beginning of the night, when Tessa DiPietra reached on a dropped third strike and Teagan McCue fisted an opposite-field single to left field to give McNamara two on with one out in the top of the first.

But Spaulding came back to strike out the next two Irish hitters, and after hitting Natalie Prairie to open the second inning, retired a dozen straight batters between the second and fifth innings.

Rising to the occasion is something Boilers head coach Haylee Beck has come to expect out of her ace.

“More than anything, it’s how hard she works,” Beck said of Spaulding. “She doesn’t have to worry in big moments because she’s put in the work, so she just goes out and plays.

“That’s why I think she’s at her best when we need her to be our best, and it’s fun to watch.”

As Spaulding settled in, the Boiler bats came to life. Aside from a two-run first, which came on a Kiersten Martin bunt hit that scored Bella Pusateri on a throwing error and a Spaulding sacrifice fly that scored Martin, Johnson’s third-inning shot was the only damage the Boilers could manage against Irish starting pitcher Kirsten Clodi in the first three innings.

But after Liberty Rivard doubled and Kylie Rose walked to open the bottom of the fourth and chase Clodi out of the circle for reliever Kloie Cole, the Boilers scored runs on three-straight plays — a Pusateri RBI single, an error on a Martin fly ball and an Ellie Haggard RBI single — to gain separation.

The Boilers tacked on two more in the fifth on an Ella Perkins RBI double and Pusateri RBI single, and after the Irish got on the board in the sixth on a Grace Edwards bloop to right field that Pusateri nearly caught on a backwards slide from second base, ended things by the 10-run rule with a three-run sixth that ended with a bases-loaded infield single off the bat of Martin.

Irish coach Alee Rashenskas knew that her squad was facing one of the top pitchers in the state in Spaulding, and that if they want to reach the high levels the Boilers displayed Saturday, they have to learn to make the proper adjustments and keep their confidence.

“We have to respect the fact that she’s a good pitcher but we also have to make adjustments,” Rashenskas said. “We struck out on how many riseballs and watched how many third strikes?

“She’s by far the fastest pitcher we’ve seen all year, so you have to respect that, but we also have to still believe we can do it and make adjustments, and I don’t think we did that.”

It was the first All-City game for Rashenskas as a coach, but the rookie coach is no stranger to All-City competition. A 2013 McNamara graduate, Rashenskas won four-straight All-City titles as a player and is now adjusting to the differences between coaching and playing.

“Coaching is a lot different than playing, I feel like I’m learning every day — you’re so close, but you’re not in it,” Rashenskas said. “... I love watching the girls; when they’re playing up to their potential it’s fun to watch.”

Meanwhile the Boilers celebrated Saturday as another benchmark in building their program to new heights. The parking lot and stands began to reach capacity well over an hour before Saturday’s 7 p.m. first pitch, with the hundreds of fans — Boiler fans, Irish fans and area softball fans alike — creating one of the biggest softball crowds the area has seen.

“I just think it’s the growth of the program,” Beck said. “I know that’s a word people use a lot of the time, but if tonight isn’t proof, where the stands are filled with girls who want to be a Boiler and play on this field one day, I’m not sure what more can prove it.

“It’s just hard work from our girls, wanting something so badly for so long, and then finally getting it and not letting go,” she added. “If you want to be the best in the area, you have to get through us.”

As the Boilers look to wrap up a third-straight All-City title at Kankakee Friday and build upon last year’s trip to the IHSA Class 4A Sectional championship round, Johnson and her teammates are making the most of every opportunity, both for themselves and the generation of Boilers that will come after them.

“We’re really making sure to enjoy it,” Johnson said. “I think just keeping it together and keeping going will inspire other people to do the same thing.

“Working hard, making sure we win important games like this, it makes a statement.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Spaulding pitched all six innings for the Boilers, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits, 17 strikeouts and a hit batter. She threw 70 of her 95 pitches for strikes, including 19 first-pitch strikes to the 24 batters she faced. Johnson went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, two runs and two RBIs. Pusateri went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Martin also had three hits and had two runs and RBIs apiece. Rivard doubled, singled and scored three times.

Grace Purcell, DiPietra and McCue had the three Irish hits, with Purcell scoring the team’s run. Clodi allowed five earned runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Cole surrendered six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilermakers visit Lincoln-Way West at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. McNamara is at Peotone at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.