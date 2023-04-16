ROUNDUP: Beecher softball sweeps Marquette; Beecher baseball edges Milford

(Saturday) SOFTBALL

Manteno 14, Bloom 0 (5 innings)

Alyssa Dralle tossed a no-hitter with two walks and two strikeouts in a complete game effort to help earn the win on the mound in impressive fashion. Macy Iwanus went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Lily Bivona tallied two hits, two drawn walks, three RBIs and three runs scored. Jaz Manau collected two singles, two RBIs and one run scored.

Beecher 4, Marquette 0

Ava Lorenzatti improved to 9-0 on the mound, allowing one hit and zero walks with 18 strikeouts in a complete game effort to help lead the Bobcats. Kamryn Koontz went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Abby Sippel had a double and Lilliana Irwin chipped in two singles and two RBIs.

Beecher 5, Marquette 2

Beecher swept its double-header with Marquette after defeating them by three runs in the second game to improve to 17-1 overall this season. Kamryn Koontz went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to help lead the Bobcats. Kylie Cook added one double and two runs scored. Ava Lorenzatti had a two-RBI double. Taylor Norkus improved to 4-1 on the mound after surrendering two hits and zero runs with nine strikeouts over five innings of work.

Dwight 12, Prairie Central 2

Maci Johnson, Averi Jury and Sarah Park had two hits apiece to collectively lead the Trojans at the plate. Madi Ely allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out nine to earn the win. Erin Anderson recorded an RBI triple.

Dwight 10, Peoria Christian 3

Averi Jury had a three-run homerun to help lead the Trojans. Sarah Parker contributed one double and a run scored. Madi Ely earned the win in relief, allowing zero hits and one unearned run with five strikeouts and two walks over five innings of work.

Peotone 4, Crete-Monee 3

Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with two singles and two RBIs. Autumn Clay added two singles and a run scored. Layla Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mackenzie Strough earned the win, allowing six hits and three runs with 12 strikeouts in a complete game effort.

St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Herscher 6

Herscher’s overall record dropped to 11-2 with a loss. Addie Whitaker went 4-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to help pace the Tigers. Emma Powers added three hits, including a homerun to help tally two RBIs and two runs scored. Allie Decman had a single in three plate appearances.

Trinity 6, Grace Christian 2 (6 Innings)

Elena Shold recored a two-RBI double to help lead the Eagles offensively. Calleigh Moody went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Tori Wells had a three-run double. Kneiley Smith claimed the win, surrendering two unearned runs on two hits with 15 strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Lexi Salazar contributed one double to help pace the Grace Christian. Aynslee Pasel chipped in a single.

Trinity 19, Victory Christian 4 (4 Innings)

Calliegh Moody went 2-for-4 with a homerun and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Sophie Kirkpatrick and Aly Massey each had one hit and two RBIs apiece. Tori Wells contributed two hits, including a homer to help tally three RBIs. Tori Wells earned the win, giving up two runs on zero hits with four walks and three strikeouts over three innings of work.

Tuscola Tournament

Coal City 11, Camp Point 4 (Third-Place Game)

After going 1-1 against Marshall and Arthur, Coal City earned third-place with a seven-run win over Camp Point in five innings to improve to 16-3 overall. Makayla Henline went 3-for-3 with a an RBI and three runs scored to help lead the Coalers’ offense. Makenzie Henline added three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kerigan Copes had a triple and a single to help total two RBIs. Masyn Kuder claimed the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and zero runs with two strikeouts over three innings of work.

Marshall 7, Coal City 2 (6 Innings)

Makenzie Henline had a triple and a run scored to help pace the Coalers. Kerigan Copes had an RBI single.

Coal City 7, Arthur 5 (5 Innings)

Kerigan Copes led the Coalers with three hits and two RBIs. Abby Gagliardo contributed a two-run homerun. Khloe Picard chipped in a two-RBI single. Masyn Kuder surrendered five runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in a complete game effort to help earn the win on the bump.

BASEBALL

Beecher 9, Milford 6

Quinton Allen recorded two doubles and three RBIs to help lead the Bobcats’ offense. Zachary Gorcowski went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Trevor Stout chipped in an RBI double. AJ Snell surrendered six runs (three earned) on five hits with six strikeouts over four innings of work to help claim the win on the mound.

Payton Harwood went 2-for-4 with a run scored to help pace the Bearcats. Max Cook had a double and two runs scored. Adin Portwood plated two runs off a single.

Dwight 7, Ridgeview 3

Luke Gallet led the Trojans with a two-RBI double. Dawson Carr added two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Owen Dunlap went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Terry Wilkey tossed all seven innings, giving up six hits and three runs (two earned) with sevens strikeouts to help claim the win.

Morris 10, Coal City 3

Braiden Young paced the Coalers with a two-RBI double. Cade Baldauf contributed three singles.

Crete-Monee 19, Peotone 2 (5 Innings)

Michael O’Connor paced the Blue Devils with a double. Ruben Velasco had an RBI single.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 2, Chicago Hope 0

Ella Banas and Alaina Clark each had one goal and one assist to collectively lead the Wildcats.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 7, Madison 4 (7 innings)

Tyler Thompson went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to help lead the Cavaliers. Jack Snyder had a solo home run. Curtis McKay and Gavin DaBerry had two hits and one RBI apiece. Graham Kasey claimed the win on the bump, allowing six hits and one run with five strikeouts over six innings of work.

Madison 14, KCC 5 (11 Innings)

Curtis McKay recorded three hits, including one double to help total one RBI and pace the Cavaliers with the sticks. Jack Snyder added an RBI double. Paco Paulina chipped four drawn walks and an RBI single.

(Friday)

SOFTBALL

Beecher 11, Homewood-Flossmoor 0 (5 Innings)

Ava Lorenzatti tossed no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk in a complete game effort to help claim the win and lead the Bobcats. Abby Sippel went 4-for-4 with a double and team-high four RBIs. Elena Kvasnicka added two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Lorenzatti also contributed three hits and one RBI at the plate.

Milford-Cissna Park 12, Oakwood 1 (5 Innings)

Milford-Cissna Park improved to 9-1 and 3-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a win over Oakwood. Addison Lucht went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to help lead the Bearcats at the plate. Abby Storm added three hits, including a double to help tally three RBIs and three runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht claimed the win on the mound, giving up five hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Herscher 14, Gardner-South Wilmington 2 (5 Innings)

Herscher improved to 12-1 with a nonconference win over the Panthers. Kayna Nelson went 3-for-3 with a homerun, two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Tigers with the sticks. Zoey Fleischauer drove in three runs off a homer and a single. Fleischauer also claimed the win in a complete game effort, giving up three hits and two runs (one earned) with six strikeouts. Emma Powers an Allie Decman had two hits apiece.

Grace Olsen recorded an RBI single to help pace Gardner-South Wilmington at the plate. Makaila McDaniel went 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored.

Dwight 12, Peotone 2 (6 Innings)

Taylor Heath smacked a three-run homerun and a single to help lead the Trojans. Avery Scheuer added a two-run homerun. Megan Livingston chipped in three singles. Madi Ely surrendered two runs on one hit over six innings, striking out 13 to help claim the win.

Mady Kibelkis recorded a double to help pace the Blue Devils’ offense.

Trinity 7, Illinois Lutheran 4

Sophie Kirkpatrick barreled a two-RBI double to help lead the Eagles. Emily McGinnis went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Tori Wells had two singles and two RBIs. Kneiley Smith picked up the win in a complete game effort, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits with 15 strikeouts.

Hoopeston 9, Iroquois West 4

Jessye Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI triple to help pace the Raiders. Abby Kraft went 1-for-1 with three drawn walks. Aubrey Wagner had one hit.

Salt Fork 17, Watseka 2

Christa Holohan went 1-for-2 with two RBIs to help pace the Warriors. Hailey Peck added a single and a run scored.

Lincoln-Way West 10, Kankakee 0 (5 Innings)

Kankakee was no-hit in their meeting with Lincoln-Way West. Kylie Glogowski took the loss on the mound.

BASEBALL

Wilmington 11, Beecher 1 (5 Innings)

Ryan Kettman went 3-for-4 with a homerun, four RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Wildcats past the Bobcats. Reid Juster had a double and a single to help total one RBI and two runs scored. Joe Cortese drove in three runs off a double. Ryan Smith picked up the win on the bump in a complete game effort, giving up three hits and one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks.

Quinton Allen, Trevor Stout and Nathan Diachenko each collected singles to collectively pace the Bobcats. AJ Snell chipped in an RBI off a drawn walk.

Herscher 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 8

Clay Schultz drove in four runs off a double and a drawn walk to help lead the Tigers’ offense. Hayden Johnson had an RBI single and Braden Dewald picked up the win in relief action after surrendering one run on one hit with three strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings of work.

Cale Halpin went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help pace the Panthers at the plate. Ethan Maxard barreled a three-run homerun. Bennett Grant went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run scored.

Central 24, Reed-Custer 9 (6 Innings)

Jayce Meier led Central with five hits, including two home runs to help total five RBIs and five runs scored. Amarion Paxton smacked a grand slam. Tyler Balthazor went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Paxton also claimed the win on the bump, giving up 10 hits and nine runs with four strikeouts and four walks over four and 2/3 innings.

Jake McPherson hit a three-run homer to help pace Reed-Custer at the plate. Joe Bembenek went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cameron Smith had a double and a single.

Oakwood 8, Milford 5

Beau Wright went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help pace the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon had two singles, two RBIs and one run scored.

Salt Fork 13, Watseka 1 (5 Innings)

Brayden Ketchum totaled one double and a run scored to help pace the Warriors.

Illinois Lutheran 17, Trinity 2 (4 Innings)

Noah Drake recorded an RBI single to help pace the Eagles. Max Dickerson chipped in an RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 8, DePue 1

Alexa Clark and Alaina Clark collectively led the Wildcats with three goals and one assist apiece. Ella Banas had two goals and three assists. Lilliana Zavala grabbed three saves in net.

TRACK AND FIELD

Yorkville Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys and girls teams competed in a nine-team meet at Yorkville.

The Boilermakers’ girls team finished in third with 86 team points, which was 109.5 points off first-place finisher Yorkville.

Lundynn Carrell earned a victory in the 100-meter dash (12.91 s) to help lead the Boilermakers’ girls team. Nevaeh Watson added a win in the long jump (5.00 m). Terah Coiley, Jeri Terrel-McCullum, Carrell and Watson also contributed wins in both the 4-by-100-meter (49.42 s) and 4-by-200-meter (1:46.80) relays.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys team finished in fourth with 83 team points. Yorkville also won the boys’ side with 152 points.

Avaion Strickland helped lead the Boilermakers with a first-place finish in the long jump (6.26 m). Ebenezer Gideon, Spencer Frey, Josiah Jones and Ted Garman added a victory in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:29.70).