Former teammates Beck, Rashenskas, now on opposite ends of All-City coaching rivalry

The game of softball has been very good to Alee Rashenskas.

The shortstop for the 2013 undefeated state champion team at Bishop McNamara, Rashenskas was able to use that success to earn her way to a spot on the Army West Point team.

But nothing matched the time she spent on the diamond with Haylee Beck.

Rashenskas, the shortstop, and Beck, a 2012 Manteno graduate and second baseman, formed the up-the-middle duo for the Team OAK Stars travel softball team during their high school years.

Now with Rashenskas in her first year as the head coach at her alma mater, the two find themselves on opposite ends of an All-City rivalry with Bradley-Bourbonnais, where Beck has been the head coach since 2016-17.

“Playing up the middle with Haylee Beck, the most fun I ever had playing softball was when she was on my team,” Rashenskas said. “It’s fun to be back on the field with her, even if it’s on opposing sides.”

Beck and the Boilermakers won the two friends’ inaugural coaching matchup by an 11-1 tally at the BBCHS Brickyard Saturday night, but the former double play duo made sure to spend time both before and after the game catching up, something Rashenskas also did with another former teammate, Bradley-Bourbonnais assistant Bri Sperry.

The pair of players-turned-coaches played for that travel team under former BBCHS standout and McNamara head coach Laura Harms, whose imprint has a hard worker and community-oriented coach is something clearly seen in both young coaches, which is something Beck was a big part of Saturday’s crowd that featured rows of fans all around the field from all generations.

“For us to both come back, I think we’re cut from the same cloth, and because of that, I think she’s just fantastic for that program and this area,” Beck said of Rashenskas. “She’s going to make better young women there and make it so that we have nights like this every time we play each other.”