ROUNDUP: Boiler badminton surges; Baseball falls by one

GIRLS BADMINTON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Andrew 3

Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Avery Nuesse, Maggie Soucie and Cara Fletcher each won their respective singles matches to collectively lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePoister/Spittal, Hubbs/Rylie Swinford, Myrick/Lovell and Nuesse/Fletcher added doubles victories.

BASEBALL

Sandburg 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

Vernon Malone led the Boilermakers with a double and a run scored. Tyler Wilson had an RBI single. Thomas Offill and Cal Darling each had singles.

Reed-Custer 9, Beecher 5

Reed-Custer improved to 10-2 with a nonconference win over Beecher. Joe Stellano led the Comets’ offense with three doubles and three RBIs. Joe Bembenek added three hits, which was one more hit than teammate Colin Esparza. Ethan Slager picked up the win on the bump, surrendering three runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Zachary Gorcowski recorded three hits and two runs scored to help pace the Bobcats at the plate. AJ Snell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Rio Llamas and Nolan Lane contributed one double apiece.

Herscher 10, Lisle 0 (5 innings)

The Tigers put up a pair of crooked numbers — four runs in the second and five in the fifth — to thump past the Lions Thursday. Clay Schultz went 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Tanner Jones went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Jarrett Wakey had a triple, a single, three RBIs and two runs. He also pitched a four-hit shutout and struck out 10. Jace Holt singled, doubled and scored twice.

Dwight 5, Midland 3 (8 Innings)

Dwight scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning before holding off Midland in the bottom half of the ensuing inning to help pick a two-run victory. Dawson Carr led the Trojans with a two-RBI double. Jack Duffy added two singles and two runs scored. Luke Gallet went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Will Trainor tossed seven innings, giving up eight hits and three unearned runs with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Plano 5

Gabe McHugh went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Ethan Maxard added two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Logan Conger chipped in a single. McHugh also earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits and one run with seven strikeouts over four innings of work.

Coal City 7, Newark 1

Coal City improved its record to 7-5 overall with a win over Newark. Nolan Eddy went 1-for-1 with an RBI double to help lead the Coalers. Carter Garrelts and Cade Baldauf added one single each. Nolan Ness went 1-for-2 with an RBI single. Caden Kuder pitched two and 1/3 innings, giving up one hit and zero runs with five strikeouts to help claim the win.

Central 14, Grant Park 6

Jayce Meier went 2-for-5 with a homer, six RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Comets at the plate. Amarion Paxton had one double, four drawn walks and one RBI. Blake Chandler went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Luke Shoven surrendered two hits and two runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts over three innings of work to help claim the win on the bump.

Brayden Heldt had two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored to help pace the Dragons’ offense. Owen Reynolds went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Noah Sluis contributed a two-RBI double and Rylan Heldt chipped in a double and a run scored.

SOFTBALL

Coal City 10, Kankakee 0 (5 innings)

Coal City improved to 14-2 on the season with a shutout win over the Kays. Bri Combes tossed a no-hitter with one walk and zero strikeouts to help lead the Coalers. Combes also added two singles and two RBIs at the plate. Kerigan Copes went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Makayla Henline recorded two doubles and two runs scored.

Kankakee’s Madison James suffered the loss on the mound.

Bishop McNamara 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0 (5 Innings)

Taegan McCue went 3-for-3 with a three-run homerun and team-high five RBIs to help lead the Fightin’ Irish with the sticks. Grace Purcell recorded two hits, including a double to help total two runs scored. Trinity Haigh went 2-for-3 with two singles. Kirsten Clodi tossed five scoreless innings, giving up four hits with five strikeouts and zero walks.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, Sandburg 7

Kiersten Martin smacked a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to help walk-off Sandburg and lead the Boilermakers. Natalie Johnson went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Bella Pusateri and Suttyn Hop had two hits apiece.

Milford-Cissna Park 12, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 3

Milford-Cissna Park improved to 8-1 on the season with a nine-run win. Addison Lucht led the Bearcats with two hits, including a grand-slam. Brynlee Wright went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Hallie Scott had two hits, including a double to help total one RBI. Kirstyn Lucht claimed the win on the mound, surrendering six hits and three runs (two earned) in a complete game effort.

Central 14, Grant Park 3 (6 innings)

Central improved to 9-5 and 6-2 in the River Valley Conference with a 11-run win over Grant Park. Rayven Perkins went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Comets at the plate. Audra Prairie collected three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Skeen went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Perkins also claimed the win on the bump, giving up four hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and tow walks over five innings of work.

Brooke Veldhuizen had two singles to help pace the Dragons. Molly Markland went 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

Dwight 16, Midland 1 (5 Innings)

Averi Jury barreled a grand slam and a single to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Megan Livingston collected three hits, including a triple to help total three runs scored. Taylor Heath went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Maci Johnson chipped in two singles and two runs scored. Samantha Harsh picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks in a complete game effort.

Morris 3, Manteno 0

Ava Pequette went 2-for-3 with a double and a single to help pace the Panthers’ offense. Macy Iwanus, Lily Bivona and Gabby Monterastelli each chipped in singles.

Joliet Catholic 19, Wilmington 2 (5 Innings)

Olivia Hansen recorded a double and a run scored to help pace the Wildcats. Raena DelAngel went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kaitlyn O’Donnell and Grace Burkey had one single apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 8, Wilmington 2

Elise Kukcuck recorded a hat trick with three goals to help lead the Tigers past the Wildcats. Katelyn Borschnack added two goals and two assists. Macey Moore and Hailey King each had a goal and an assist. Laney Mohler chipped in one goal and goalkeeper Danica Woods hauled in four saves.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Lisle 1, Coal City 0

Coal City dropped to 4-3-1 with a loss to the Lions. Goalkeeper Chloe Plueger had 13 saves in net to help pace the Coalers. Alaina Morales had two saves.

Streator/Woodland 1, Manteno 0

Manteno goalkeeper Ava Derrico grabbed 14 saves to help pace the Panthers.