BASEBALL: Manteno's early start enough to hold off Kankakee

MANTENO — For the Manteno baseball team, this week has been filled with games decided by the narrowest of margins, with Thursday’s home game against Kankakee ending up as their third-straight one-run game.

But after Monday and Tuesday proved to be one-run losses to Coal City — a 5-4 home game Monday and 2-1 road game Tuesday that saw the Coalers win in their last at-bat — the Panthers snapped their small two-game losing streak by edging the Kays 5-4 Thursday evening.

The Panthers returned to the win column for the first time since their season-opening eight-game winning streak was snapped by the Coalers to improve to 9-2 on the year. The Kays, who entered Thursday as winners of four of their past five games, now sit at 6-8.

“It was really nice obviously we started off 8-0, then took two tough conference losses,” Manteno senior Grant DeRose said. “We just wanted to get back on our feet and I think it was really good for our confidence, and I think we’re all pretty happy about it.”

DeRose kicked off a span of three-straight doubles in the bottom of the first inning, followed by Nathan Bajic and Ben Carlile, to give the hosts a 2-0 lead after an inning.

DeRose followed that up with a two-run single in the second that scored Jace Nikonchuk and Josh Crane for the team’s second two-run inning in as many frames.

It was that ability to string hits together that Panthers coach Matt Beckner thought was the main difference between Thursday’s victory and the prior two games the Panthers played this week.

“Monday we had 15 strikeouts, which, paired with four errors, isn’t a recipe for success, and then Tuesday, we had hits, we just didn’t string them together,” Beckner said. “… I felt like today there wasn’t much more that we did except other than putting a couple hits together in a row.

“Grant, Nate and Ben had those back-to-back-to-back hits, and we hadn’t been able to do that the last few days.”

In the eyes of DeRose, the team’s two-hitter in the order, that’s partially due to the depth of the Panthers’ lineup and trust the members of that lineup have in one another.

“We have a lot of confidence in the bottom of our order,” DeRose said. “We just know we just have to do our job and things will pan out.

“We love those guys down there and we know that if we get on, they’re gonna keep us going.”

But as the Panthers appeared primed to pull away early behind a hungry offense and solid start on the mound by Jack Thompson, the Kays battled back. Their own ace, Jaeden Harris, settled in, with a Jeremiah Renchen RBI single in the third inning the only run he allowed after those two-run first and second innings, as the offense began to come as life as well.

Following a two-run, two-out double off the bat of Jaden Hodges in the third, Ty Alderson got a hold of one for a towering two-run blast in the fifth to make it a 5-4 ballgame and further ignite the Kays’ dugout.

“He said he didn’t hear me, but a lot of the other guys heard me scream to him that it was a good time for a big ball,” Kays coach Tony Sykes said. “He’s hit two home runs this season and recently went into a dry spell, but I think he’s definitely picked it up and this will put a big smile on his face.”

Another Hodges double followed to chase Thompson off the hill with two outs in the fifth, which allowed Wes Dwyer the opportunity to get the final out of the fifth before a scoreless sixth inning, setting things up for a 1-2-3 inning from Ryan Young to close out the win, with the final seven outs all coming via strikeout.

“They were humming it today,” DeRose said of his two relieves that combined for seven strikeouts in 2 1/3 perfect innings. “They were throwing hard and pounding the zone and that’s all you can ask for, throwing strikes and throwing it hard.”

After sweating out the final seven outs, Beckner and his Panthers tipped their cap to the Kays’ comeback attempt, with the Manteno coach crediting their opponents for giving them all they could handle.

“We scored early and we couldn’t build on it because every inning we scored, they scored and battled back,” Beckner said. “That’s a testament to Tony and what he does with his kids and what they’re doing, buying into that process they’re never out of it.”

After weather took its toll on the Kays’ early season, with rained out games and practices pairing with limited practice space during construction and renovations of the athletic facilities at Kankakee, Sykes knew his Kays were a bit behind the 8-ball as the season began, but noted the progress they’ve been seeing as of late, including taking one of the area’s top teams down to the wire.

“We just need to get more reps, and I think today showed a positive step of some of the things we’re capable of doing since we’ve gotten more reps,” Sykes said. “I’m appreciative of the plays we made and swings we took.

“It’s there, we just have to keep working and building chemistry and we’ll get there eventually.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

DeRose went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Bajic doubled, scored and drove in a run. Carlile doubled and drove in a run and Nikonchuk doubled and scored. Thompson allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Dwyer struck out all four batters he faced and Young struck out the three he saw.

Hodges went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two doubles for the Kays. Alderson had a pair of hits, including his two-run blast. Harris went the distance on the bump, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and four strikeouts. He also singled and scored.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Manteno hosts Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Kays visit Thornton for a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday.