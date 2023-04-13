Wilmington baseball, softball get back to winning ways

WILMINGTON — Entering Wednesday’s home nonconference matchups against Bishop McNamara and Momence respectively, Wilmington’s baseball and softball teams wanted nothing more than to end its losing streaks and get back into the win column.

Coming off back-to-back losses to Streator, including a 8-5 loss on Tuesday, Wilmington head baseball coach Mike Bushnell felt his team wasn’t playing with the same sense of looseness that he’s used to seeing when on the diamond.

For whatever reason the uptightness that’s plagued the Wildcats as of late seemed to dissipate throughout pre-game warmups and afford the host team to collect 11 hits in support of an excellent outing from Joey Cortese on their way to a much needed 10-0 victory over the Fightin’ Irish.

“It was the way that they came out today, you could tell in pregame that everyone was pretty loose and relaxed,” Bushnell said. “The past two games [against Streator] it seemed like we were pressing a lot and playing uptight, but we finally kind of put it all together and played a nice, clean game and finished.”

The win improved Wilmington’s record to 4-7 overall and 3-3 at home, with Cade McCubbin and Cortese each having a major part in the team’s ability to turn things around after their back-to-back losses.

McCubbin jump-started a 3-0 first-inning lead with a two-RBI double in the bottom half of the opening frame after Cortese managed to get himself out of a runners on the corners jam on the bump to open the contest on the rubber.

“It was good to get out to an early 3-0 lead [in the first inning],” Bushnell said. “...Jumping out right away was awesome because we’ve kind of been struggling with our bats lately offensively, and so it was nice to see us come out and hit the ball early.”

The early 3-0 lead through one frame was all Wilmington’s starting pitcher Cortese needed to settle down and hurl four more scoreless innings against an up-and-down McNamara squad.

After surrendering a single as well as a walk in the opening frame, Cortese went on to allow just two more hits and one more walk with five strikeouts over the next four innings to help claim the win on the mound.

“I thought Joe came out ready to play today,” Bushnell said of his teams’ starting pitcher. “He mixed up his pitches really well...his composure never changes...it doesn’t matter the situation, bases-loaded or whatever type of game we got going on, you’re going to get the same with him all the time and so I thought he pitched phenomenal.”

Cortese’s composure on the bump carried over to the plate, as he helped add to his squad’s lead with a two-RBI single in the second inning. His timely hitting in the second afforded his team to take a commanding 6-0 lead before they were able to add two more runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings to help claim 10-run rule victory in five innings.

The Fightin’ Irish (5-8) were dealt their fifth loss over the last seven games Having totaled just three hits — a Mason McCue double and two singles by Landon Provost — between the first three innings, McNamara failed to record a single hit throughout the final two frames.

“As far as our offense goes, we aren’t the type of team that’s going to string a bunch of hits in a row and come back from a three and then six-run deficit,” assistant head coach Brian Lown said. “So once we got down six runs, I felt like we kind of gave up.

“Our body language changed and we just kind of down,” Lown added. “We had no life in the dugout and no life anywhere, for that matter, and it showed defensively as well.”

<strong>Hansen continues to shine in circle for Wilmington softball</strong>

Wilmington (3-8) has had its fair share of struggles to open the season having to start three underclassmen in its lineup, but anytime its senior ace Olivia Hansen is set to toe the rubber, they feel more than confident in being able to pull off a victory.

Coming into their matchup against Momence in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, the Wildcats looked for Hansen to be the tone-setter in the circle.

And she was just that.

After combining for nine hits in their 16-1 win over St. Anne on Tuesday the visitors found themselves on the opposite side of an 15-0 defeat as they were completely shutout on offense thanks to Hansen’s stellar stuff.

The fourth-year hurler tossed four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts in a complete game effort to help afford her squad to claim a 15-0 victory over Momence in four innings of action.

“Obviously Hansen pitched really well today,” Wilmington head softball coach Jack Skole said. “When she needed to throw that strike, she was able to get the strikeout and she kept [Momence] off-balanced with her changeup.

“...I would say that’s what we expect out of her on the mound.”

The Wildcats scored in all four of their trips to the plate, including an eight-run explosion in the bottom of the second to help burst out to an 11-0 lead before freshman shortstop Taylor Stefancic ended the game early with a three-run blast in the bottom of the fourth for the four-inning, 15-run victory.

“It felt really good to hit that three-run bomb,” Stefancic said. “I needed that.”

Wilmington combined for 13 hits on the evening, including three each by Raena DelAngel and Stefancic. All 10 of the Wildcats’ hitters reached first base or better at least once, with nine of them recording at least one RBI on the day.

“Even though we’ve lost seven in a row we’ve gotten better every game with the little things,” Skole said. “...I’m pleased with what we did today and I know Momence has a young team over there, but I was pleased with how we executed and did things today.”

When asked about what was the cause for the complete turnaround at the plate just 24 hours after having a red-hot performance with the sticks against St. Anne, Momence head coach Calynn LaGesse believed it had a lot to do with the fact that Hansen kept changing speeds as well as her team not coming out with the same hunger as they did a day prior.

“I think that we struggled to make adjustments to a junk [throwing] pitcher if you will,” LaGesse said. “I think we make adjustments at the plate as far as speed goes, but we really struggle to kind of see and catch a pitch before it starts breaking, and so I think that’s a lot of what happened today.

“I also think my team didn’t mentality show up the same way that they did yesterday [against St. Anne].”

Cortese led the Wildcats at the plate, totaling a team-high three RBIs off a double and a single. McCubbin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Joe Allgood plated two runs off a double and a single to help total one run scored. Ryan Kettman chipped in a triple while Cortese picked up the win in a complete game effort, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

Provost helped pace the Fightin' Irish with two singles in three plate appearances. McCue went 1-for-2 with a double.

Hansen allowed one hit with 10 strikeouts and zero walks to help claim the win and lead the Wildcats. Stefancic smacked three hits, including a three-run homerun. DelAngel went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kaitlyn O'Donnell and Hansen each went 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Rylee Lehnert chipped in two hits and one RBI with a run scored.

Lexi Hamann recorded a double to help pace Momence's offense.