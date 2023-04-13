SOFTBALL: Kays start on fire, fizzle out against Joliet Catholic

KANKAKEE — After opening their Southland Athletic Conference slate sluggish before a late 6-4 comeback win over Bloom Monday, Kankakee softball coach Dennis Pommier and the Kays had two goals for Tuesday’s nonconference home tilt with Joliet Catholic — get off to a better start and defeat the Angels.

The Kays couldn’t have accomplished their first goal in any more impressive of a fashion, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first before recording an out. But they scored just one run over the final six innings and saw the Angels (7-5) break loose with an 11-run fifth inning to hand the Kays (4-1) a 14-7 loss, their first of the season.

Pommier said he was impressed with how his lineup was able to quickly chase Angels starting pitcher Sophia Stirbis off the rubber, but also knows that taking down a program like Joliet Catholic requires that high energy for a full seven innings.

“She’s one of the best pitchers we’ve seen this year,” Pommier said of Stirbis. “We had a goal after yesterday’s game to get up and on them early, because we had a slow start in [Monday’s] first inning.

“We came out and did what we were supposed to do, but we can’t rest on six runs in one inning, we have to get runs in every inning.”

After a Diamond Blomlie leadoff walk, Breanna Lamie wasted no time getting the Kays on the board with an RBI triple. A Nora Mulcahy single, Kylie Glogowski double, Maddie James single, Kylee Cunningham double and KaLeah Jackson single later, the Kays had their six-pack on the board as the Angels called Leila Sebahar into the circle.

Sebahar settled in and sat down the first seven Kays she faced, with a Blomlie triple and run on a throwing error the only run the righty allowed over three hits in seven innings of work.

Joined by Lamie in making diving defensive stops Tuesday, Blomlie also provides the Kays an offensive spark with her feistiness and unique skillset at the top of the lineup.

“Diamond is a unique player in the fact that she’s very skilled and a small kid with a great arm, great defense and can run the bases as well as everyone in the area,” Pommier said of his center fielder. “Diamond will say a lot of things and you’ve just got to take it the right way.

“She’s the kind of kid that you want on your team and don’t want to play against — she’s got the defense, she can bunt, she can slap it around and she can hit for power.”

Despite the late spark Blomlie tried providing, it was too little, too late after the Angels broke things open with their 11-run fifth.

James, the Kays’ ace in the circle, threw 54 of her 62 pitches for strikes and only walked one batter. But after forcing seven groundouts and three strikeouts in the first four innings, a span in which she allowed just one run, the Angels were able to adjust and get the ball in the air in the fifth inning.

That resulted in 11 hits and James’ lone walk in the inning, nine of those hits charged to James before Glogowski entered in relief, with the lone baserunner to not score coming when Sydney Walker was thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple.

“She was doing a nice job and getting them to beat balls into the ground, and I don’t know what changed or what they changed, but they started hitting some line drives,” Pommier said. “I wouldn’t change anything — she was in the zone and their top of their order is just tough, especially the second, third time around.”

Monday’s win over Bloom started a stretch where the Kays play at least one game every week day for the rest of the month, both in Southland play and with intriguing nonconference games like All-City matchups with Bradley-Bourbonnais and Bishop McNamara and other nonconference powers like Coal City and Lincoln-Way West on the docket.

The defending Southland champions have already made some statements with wins over strong nonconference opponents such as Manteno and Wilmington this season, something Pommier hopes to see more of during this busy stretch the team has just begun.

“We had that lull with spring break and bad weather, and now pretty much for the next three weeks we play every day,” Pommier said. “Win or lose, it’s great to play in this weather on green grass.

“We have big conference games coming up and I think we’ll do well, but I want to see us in the nonconference,” he continued. “Those are always teams we’ve struggled with, and I’d like to see us compete and beat some of those nonconference teams. “

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Cunningham went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run. Glogowski went 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Lamie had an RBI triple and scored. Blomlie tripled, walked twice and scored twice. James and Mulcahy each had a hit, a run and an RBI and Jackson had an RBI single.

James was charged with 12 runs (11 earned) on 16 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Glogowski allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in 2 1/3 innings.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After a home doubleheader against Thornridge Wednesday, the Kays will visit Coal City at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.