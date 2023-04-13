ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys tennis tops Kankakee; Several area softball pitchers throw no-hitters

BOYS TENNIS

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Kankakee 0

The Boilermakers swept their All-City foes Wednesday. No individual stats were available.

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, Central 5 (5 Innings)

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 9-2 overall with a victory over Central on Teacher Appreciation Night. Bella Pusateri collected three hits and three RBIs to help lead the Boilermakers’ high-powered offense. Libby Spaulding barreled a double and a home run to help total four RBIs. Ellie Haggard had two triples and four RBIs. Liberty Rivard claimed the win on the mound, allowing five runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Central dropped to 8-5 overall with a loss to BBCHS. Alana Gray totaled two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored to help pace the Comets at the plate. Audra Prairie went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Anna Winkel chipped in a double and a run scored.

Bishop McNamara 2, St. Jospeh-Ogden 1

Bishop McNamara improved to 7-3 on the season. Natalie Prairie went 2-for-3 with a double to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Mal Kelly went 1-for-2 with a single. Teagan McCue, Grace Edwards and Reese Johnson each had singles. Kirsten Clodi surrendered one run on three hits with five strikeouts in a complete game effort to help earn the win on the bump.

Herscher 13, Pontiac 3 (6 Innings)

Herscher improved its record to 11-1 with a nonconference win over Pontiac. Annistin Hackley tossed a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks to help improve to 7-0 on the mound and lead the Tigers. Emma Powers and Allie Decman each had two singles and one RBI apiece. Zoey Fleischauer went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Watseka 20, Illinois Lutheran 9 (5 innings)

Watseka improved to 7-3 overall with an 11-run win over Illinois Lutheran. Brianna Denault went 4-for-5 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Warriors with the sticks. Sarah Parsons had three hits, one RBI and three runs scored. Becca Benoit chipped in a three-run homerun. Parsons also claimed the win on the mound.

Milford 17, Donovan 7 (5 Innings)

Milford improved to 7-1 with a 10-run win over the Wildcats. Lydia Puetz led the Bearcats with a three-run homerun. Addison Lucht went 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs. Jossalin Lavicka and Hunter Mowrey had two hits apiece. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win on the mound, allowing six hits and seven runs (six earned) with nine strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Madelyn Loy smacked a two-run homerun to help pace the Wildcats. Lilly Anderson went and Laylah Lou Walters had two singles apiece.

Trinity 19, St. Anne 0 (4 Innings)

Kneiley Smith tossed a no-hitter with one walk and nine strikeouts to help claim the win in a complete game effort and lead the Eagles. Calleigh Moody went 4-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Elena Shold contributed two hits and three RBIs. Tori Wells went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Beecher 14, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 innings)

Taylor Norkus threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and only one walk in a complete game effort to help claim the win and lead the Bobcats. Kylie Cook collected three hits, including a homerun to help total two RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Sippel went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Olson had a two-RBI triple and Kendall Kasput contributed a double and two runs scored.

Makaila McDaniel recorded a single to help pace the Panthers’ offense.

Beecher 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (4 Innings)

Ava Lorenzatti tossed another perfect game with eight strikeouts to help lead the Bobcats. Molly Vladika went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to go along with a run scored. Makenzie Johnson collected three singles in three plate appearances. Lorenzatti also had two singles and four RBIs at the plate.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Kankakee 15, Thornridge 0 (4 innings)

Kylee Cunningham tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts to help lead the Kays.

Kankakee 15, Thornridge 0 (4 Innings)

Diamond Blomlie tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts to help lead the Kays.

Homewood-Flossmoor 10, Manteno 9 (8 Innings)

Manteno surrendered three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to get walked-off by Homewood-Flossmoor. Macy Iwanus went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a team-high five RBIs to help pace the Panthers. Sydney Sosnowski contributed three hits, including a double to help recored a run scored. Drew Hosselton and Alyssa Dralle had two hits and one RBI apiece.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17, Iroquois West 2 (4 Innings)

Aubrey Wagner suffered the loss on the mound. No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

BASEBALL

Kankakee 18, Thornridge 1 (3 Innings)

Trey Blanchette drove in seven runs off an inside-the-park home run and a single to help lead the Kays’ offense. Ty Alderson went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaeden Harris collected three singles to help total two RBIs and three runs scored. Karson King drove in three runs off a triple and a single. Brayden Sykes claimed the win on the mound, allowing two hits and one unearned run with eight strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Kankakee 20, Thornridge 3 (3 innings)

Jaeden Harris went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Kays at the plate. Ty Alderson had an RBI triple and three runs scored. Lucas Herbert chipped in an RBI double. Jayden Villagomez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Villagomez also earned the win on the bump in a complete game effort, giving up two hits and three runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts.

St. Anne-Donovan 12, Trinity 7

Eric Savoie went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Cardinals. Preston Harrington-DeWitt went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Griffen Walters chipped in three RBIs off a single and a drawn walk. Matthew Langellier claimed the win in relief action, surrendering four runs on four hits and four walks over two and 2/3 innings.

Max Dickerson smacked an two-RBI double to help pace the Eagles at the plate. Frederick Jefferson and Rosy Gustalli each had a single and a run scored. Josh Worden went 2-for-2 with two singles and two drawn walks.

Dwight 11, Cissna Park 5

Tracer Brown led the Trojans with two doubles and three RBIs. Luke Gallet went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Starks had three singles and a run scored. Jack Duffy chipped in a two-RBI double. Brown also earned the win, giving up four unearned runs on zero hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over four innings of relief action.

Gavin Spitz went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to help pace the Timberwolves. Mason Blanck chipped in a single and a drawn walk.

Champaign Central 19, Milford 8 (6 innings)

Sawyer Laffoon recorded an RBI double to help pace the Bearcats. Gavin Schunke had two singles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Pontiac 15, Herscher 3

A six-run top of the first was enough to put the Tigers in too deep a hole to climb out of Wednesday. Hayden Johnson and Clay Schultz each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, with one of Johnson’s hits a double. Keegan Andre singled and scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 6, Coal City 1

Katelyn Borschnack, Macey Moore and Elise Kukuck each had three goals to collectively lead the Tigers’ offense. Moore also contributed a team-high three assists, followed by Borschnack with two assists and Ajiya Cassarubias with one assist. Danica Woods had six saves in net.

Coal City dropped to 4-2-1 with a loss to the Tigers. Cara Planeta led the Coalers with a goal. Goalkeeper Chloe Plueger grabbed 15 saves behind the net.

Reed-Custer 2, Manteno 0

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Manteno goalkeeper Ava Derrico had 16 saves to help pace the Panthers.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dwight Home Meet

Dwight and Herscher competed in a four-team boys and girls track and field meet with Henry-Senachwine and Praire Central.

Herscher’s boys team placed third overall with 31 team points, followed by Dwight with 15 points. Henry-Senachwine earned first with 91 points.

Brayden Shepard claimed first-pace in the 1600-meter (4:54.27) to help pace the Tigers. Thomas Morgan added a victory in the high jump (1.75 m).

Tristan Chambers picked up a victory in the 400-meter (55.21 s) to help pace the Trojans. Jack Duffy added a win in the long jump (5.95 m).

Herscher’s girls team placed second overall with 52 team points, which was 76 points off Praire Central. Dwight placed fourth with 17 points.

Gracie Kent earned first overall in the 800-meter (2:44.64) to help pace the Tigers. Chloe Whalen won the 1600-meter (6:07.75).

Isabella Bunting placed second in shot put (9.53 m) and discus (26.62 m) to help pace the Trojans.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 9, Waubonsee Valley 7

Jack Snyder tallied three hits, including a triple to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Danny Puplava went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Andy Onnen contributed two singles, one drawn walk, one RBI and two runs scored.

Jackson Smith improved to 2-2 on the mound, giving up one run on two hits with two strikeouts over one and 2/3 innings. Brett Hecimovich picked up his third save of the season, allowing zero hits and two walks with three strikeouts over one and 1/3 innings of relief action.