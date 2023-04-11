Coal City baseball, softball sweep Panthers in trip to Manteno

MANTENO — Prior to Monday’s meeting at Manteno, it had been half a dozen years since Jerry McDowell had coached in the terrific baseball rivalry that is Coal City and Manteno.

But as McDowell saw in that game Monday, that rivalry is still just as competitive as it ever was in his 20-plus years as the Coalers baseball coach, with that Coaler career resuming for the first time since 2017 this spring.

Thanks to an awe-inspiring outing from starter Carter Garrelts and some clutch hits, the Coalers were able to erase an early 3-1 deficit by scoring four-straight runs between the third and fifth innings before Braden Reilly came in and saved Garrelts’ special start by closing out a 5-4 Coalers road victory.

The win improved the Coalers to 5-5 on the year and 4-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference while the Panthers (8-1, 3-1) were handed their first loss of the season.

“Coach [Matt Beckner] has a good program over here and it’s just a lot of fun, it’s a good rivalry and you know it’s always going to be close with them,” McDowell said. “We’re still learning some things, trying to figure out how to play small ball, and we made some mistakes, but we were able to get it done and it was a good win for us.”

The Panthers were able to pounce early, putting together a three-run second inning to take early control with a 3-1 lead, with a Josh Crane single, a bases-loaded walk from Trey Malone and a sacrifice fly from Wes Dwyer plating the three runs.

Garrelts had three-straight walks in that inning, to the bottom third of the Manteno lineup, but recovered quickly thereafter. Starting with a Crane punchout that ended the third, Garrelts found a groove and struck out seven-straight Panthers between the third and fifth innings. He finished the evening allowing three earned runs on two hits, four walks and 13 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

“Carter was a gamer tonight, walking their seven-eight-nine batters and then coming back to strike out seven in a row” McDowell said. “He was around the plate all night and got some calls in the end to help us.

“He ran out of pitches there near the end and we had a couple arms come in and help us out.”

Those arms were Joe Watson and Braden Reilly, the latter of the two just one of two returning starters from last year’s Coaler team. The leadoff hitter and the go-to arm out of the bullpen as one of the area’s top returning arms, McDowell, a two-time state champion Coalers baseball coach, knows he has a gamer in Reilly, who worked around a walk and a hit in his 2/3 of an inning he tossed to get the save.

“He likes the competition and the pressure situations,” McDowell said. “He’s probably our overall best hitter and I bat him at the top because he wants it right now.

“We put him at the top and put him in that situation at the end, and he came in and threw strikes.”

After falling behind 3-1, the Coalers got in a mid-game groove, getting a third-inning RBI single from Crede Skubic, a fourth-inning RBI single from Reilly and a fifth-inning RBI triple from Skubic, who scored the insurance run on an error later in the inning.

“We had a couple key hits and nice at-bats with two strikes, just putting the ball in play and finding the hole,” McDowell said. “Crede Skubic came up with a couple big hits for us as well and did a really nice job at the plate.”

As the Coal City offense made its push in the middle of the game, the Panther lineup began struggling with adjusting to Garrelts’ adjustments on the mound and totaled 15 strikeouts on the evening.

“You tip your cap to them, but we got guys on base and then when it got to our situational hitting, we didn’t do any of that,” Panthers coach Matt Beckner said. “When you only make a team make six plays, that’s not a recipe for winning.”

Nonetheless, now sitting at 8-1 on the year, the Panthers know that they have the chance to put their best foot forward in Tuesday’s series finale at Coal City. After their 15 punchouts and three errors in the field Monday and still playing to within a run, Beckner knows his Panthers are capable of quickly turning things back around.

“The beautiful thing is I don’t know if we could have played it any worse and it was still 5-4,” Beckner said. “Our kids are going to battle and always compete, and we’re never out of it.

“We’re going to keep fighting and the beauty of our conference is we do get to play back-to-back, so we get to try and go back to their place and get it back,” he continued. “But the errors and walks are a recipe for defeat.”

<strong>Coaler softball continues scorching start</strong>

With three freshmen, five juniors and just one senior comprising their starting lineup, the Coal City softball team is one of the youngest in the area this season.

But they’re also proving to be one of the most talented and ready-to-pounce teams in the area as well.

With nine of the 11 players who recorded an at-bat barreling at least one hit, six Coalers had at least one hit, run and RBI apiece, taking advantage of four uncharacteristic Manteno errors to bring a 12-1 five-inning road victory over the Panthers back home to Coal City Monday night.

Coalers coach Rodney Monbrum praised his young team’s selflessness for helping lead to not just Monday’s win, but the great start to the softball season in Coal City, with the team improving to 12-2 on the year and 5-0 in the ICE after Monday’s convincing victory, dropping the Panthers to 7-3 (4-1).

“Late in the game, Jadyn Shaw, who’s leading us with three homers and a bunch of RBIs, comes and she lays down a bunt late in the game, and damn near beat it out,” Monbrum said. “That’s just another sign that they’re buying into the team.”

Four different Coalers, ranging from two-hitter Makenzie Henline to nine-hitter Mia Ferrias, had two-hit days, with freshmen Khloe Picard and Sierra Anderson also recording to knocks apiece. Paired with another splendid outing from freshman pitcher Masyn Kuder, who allowed an earned run on six hits in a complete game effort, Monbrum can’t help but notice his team beginning to gel as their winning streak has now reached nine-straight games, all over the school’s spring break that ended Monday.

“Up and down the lineup we’re hitting — Mia was all-conference her freshman year in center field, is probably even better with the bat, and is in our nine-hole now,” Monbrum said. “We’ve only got one senior, Kerrigan Copes, our leader of the team, but when we’ve got our bats going one-through-nine and our freshman pitcher is going, we can play with anybody.”

The Coalers sent a dozen batters to the plate in their eight-run third inning, with all 12 batters either putting the ball in play or drawing a walk. And while none of those hitters reached on an error that inning, it was the perfect example of the pressure the Coaler offense is able to put on opposing defenses with their ability to put the ball in play. Over the course of the game, that led to four Manteno errors and a pair of unearned runs on the board.

“We just literally kicked the ball all over the place and we played very poorly,” Panthers coach Josh Carlile said. “They hit the ball and that was great, but we couldn’t make a play.

“We couldn’t make a play with Alyssa [Dralle] pitching, then we got a couple good innings out of Macy [Iwanus], one point where she forced three or four ground balls in a row and we just couldn’t make the plays.

“We’ve got to be better than that if we want to beat a team as athletic and as strong as [the Coalers] are.”

The win made it four wins in the Coalers’ last five games against the Panthers, after previously not having defeated Manteno since 2014, a Panthers program that has won at least 20 games and finished in the top three of the Illinois Central Eight Conference in three of the past four years.

And if the Coalers want to achieve their goals of repeating as a regional champion and reaching the 20-win mark for just the second time since the program’s 40-0, state championship season of 2010, they’ll need to keep stringing along performances like Monday’s.

“Every game we want to just get better, and this was kind of a statement win in the conference, but we want the postseason,” Monbrum said. “We want a regional and we play a very competitive sectional, where could have the better teams in the state all in our sectional, but we want to compete in conference and hopefully win a regional.

“The girls set the goal to win 20 games and we’re on pace to do so.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

After the programs conclude the season series in Coal City Tuesday evening, the Manteno baseball team and Coal City softball team will each host Kankakee at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Manteno softball team is at Homewood-Flossmoor at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and the Coaler baseball team will visit Newark at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Skubic went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Cade Baldauf went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Jim Feeney singled and doubled. Nolan Ness had an RBI single and Nolan Eddy singled and scored. Garrelts allowed three earned runs on two hits, four walks and 13 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Nathan Bajic had half of Manteno's hits, going 2-for-3. Crane singled, scored and drove in a run. Dwyer had a run and an RBI. Jace Nikonchuk allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and four strikeouts in four innings. Ryan Young allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and seven strikeouts over three innings.

Pickard went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Anderson had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Makenzie Henline went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Ferrias went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Shaw and Copes each had a hit and scored twice. Copes drove in a pair and Shaw had an RBI. Kuder allowed an earned run on six hits and no walks in a complete game.

Ava Pequette had a pair of hits for the Panthers. Iwanus singled and scored the lone run on an RBI sacrifice from Jazmine Manau. Kenzie Hespen, Ava Peterson and Sydney Sosnowski had hits as well. Dralle surrendered nine earned runs on nine hits in 2 1/3 innings. Iwanus allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in 2 2/3 innings.