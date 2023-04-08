DuBois leaves legacy in hometown Braidwood

Brian DuBois was one of the most famous people, let alone athletes, to come out of Braidwood.

The former Reed-Custer pitcher had one of the greatest resumes of any prep baseball player in Illinois history and parlayed that into a pro career that reached the major leagues with the Detroit Tigers.

But he never let go of his roots to the small town on I-55 and it never let go of him.

DuBois died on Feb. 13 at the age of 55. He was honored one more time last week during a ceremony before the Comets’ home game against Sandwich.

Truly, the Comets began their season by paying pitching homage to DuBois, with Jake McPherson throwing a perfect game, Joe Stellano throwing a no-hitter and Stellano teaming up with Ethan Slager for a combined no-hitter in three of the team’s first four games this spring.

“Brian was one of a kind,” said Jerry Cougill, who coached DuBois and the Comets to the 1985 Class A state title and also led Reed-Custer to the 2A state championship 31 years later.

“Immensely, immensely competitive,” Cougill went on. “The most competitive person you would ever want to meet.”

Current Reed-Custer athletic director Chuck Anderson, who also played on the 1985 state champs, echoed that.

“He was absolutely the most competitive person I ever met,” Anderson said.

And one of the most well-known.

“If you’re someone between 45 and 55 and you live in this area, you knew who he was,” Anderson said.

Indeed, DuBois had star power early on. His high-school numbers are mind-boggling: 626 career strikeouts (second all-time in state history, according to the IHSA website), 262 strikeouts in 1985 (still the single-season state record), 32 strikeouts in one game and six career-no-hitters.

In 1985, the state tournament format had the quarterfinals on Friday and both the semifinals and finals on Saturday.

DuBois pitched a no-hitter in the quarterfinals, saved the semifinal win and threw a one-hitter in the title game. The hit was a bunt single.

By then, DuBois had been a big deal in Braidwood for years.

Les Norman, another member of the 1985 state champs who also reached the majors as an outfielder with the Kansas City Royals, was a couple years younger than DuBois.

He recalls pitching a Little League game that DuBois came to watch. “I was in awe,” Norman said. “I think I might have even thrown a no-hitter. He was like, ‘Norman, good job, man.’

“It was one of the best memories of my life.”

DuBois wasn’t a big guy — Anderson estimates he was around 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds as a senior — but he cut a larger-than-life figure in his hometown.

“Even as a young kid, he was this legend,” said Norman, who remained in touch with his friend over the years and officiated at DuBois’ funeral.

“The funny thing about Brian was everybody thought he was arrogant when he was younger,” Norman said. “But he wasn’t arrogant — he was just that good.

“As he got older, he wouldn’t let you, on the phone, talk about him; he would only ask about you,” Norman recalled. “People thought they understood Brian because of who he was as a kid, but he was a kid who loved other people. He was selfless.”

Cougill agreed.

“Kids flocked to Brian,” Cougill said. “He had some type of magnetic personality that young kids just loved him.”

And he loved his hometown and his hometown team, where his framed big league jersey is a reminder inside of the school that DuBois was a Tiger who never changed his stripes.

“He never forgot where he came from,” Cougill said. “He told me more than once that his biggest baseball thrill was playing for the Reed-Custer Comets. It wasn’t playing for the Detroit Tigers.

“Braidwood was always his home. He never forgot where he came from.

“He never big-leagued anybody.”