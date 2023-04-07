ROUNDUP: Mac boys volleyball starts inaugural season victorious; Manteno's Carlile throws no-hitter

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Elmwood Park 0

Bishop McNamara opened its first-ever varsity season with a straight-set victory (25-22, 25-16) over Elmwood Park. Justice Provost led the Irish with 14 points and two kills. Carter Levesque had five kills, five digs and one assist. Evan Rauwolf tallied six points, six kills and two blocks. Nick Andrews contributed 15 assists.

BASEBALL

Manteno 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (6 Innings)

Manteno improved to 8-0 with a shutout win over G-SW behind a Ben Carlile no-hitter. Carlile went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help lead the Panthers at the plate and struck out 10 over six no-hit innings. Nathan Bajic and Gannon Adamson each had a single and an RBI. Wes Dwyer had a double and a run scored.

Ethan Maxard went 0-for-1 with a drawn walk to help pace the Panthers.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Milford 0 (5 Innings)

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved its record to 5-1 overall with a shutout win over Milford. Vernon Malone went 4-for-4 with six RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Boilermakers. Thomas Offill added a single, two RBIs and two runs scored. Andrew Schweigert had an RBI double. Tyler Snoreck claimed the win on the bump, allowing three hits and zero runs with six strikeouts over four innings of work.

Owen Halpin and Sawyer Laffoon each had two singles to help pace the Bearcats offensively. Payton Harwood had a single.

Kankakee 12, Rich Township 1 (5 Innings)

Jaeden Harris finished perfect at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Kays at the plate. TJ Prude went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Lucas Herbert and Trey Blanchette each had a double and two RBIs apiece. Harris surrendered one hit and one unearned run with 11 strikeouts to help earn the win on the bump in a complete-game effort.

Reed-Custer 8, Yorkville Christian 6

Reed-Custer improved to 6-1 with a two-run victory over Yorkville Christian. Jake McPherson, Cameron Smith, Brady Tyree and Wes Shats had two hits apiece to collectively lead the Comets at the plate. Joe Stellano picked up the win, surrendering one run on two hits, while striking out six over four innings. Joe Bembenek and Cole Goodwin each chipped in one hit.

Wilmington 10, Plano 0 (6 Innings)

Reid Juster totaled two singles and two RBIs to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Joey Cortese had a two-RBI single. Lucas Rink and Ryan Kettman collected two hits apiece. Cortese allowed zero runs on two hits over three innings to help pick up the win on the mound.

St. Anne-Donovan 8, Peotone 6

Jacob Onnen went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and one run scored to help lead the Cardinals with the sticks. Eric Savoie had two hits, including an RBI-double. Ryan Sirois went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Savoie surrendered seven hits and six runs (five earned) with six strikeouts over six and 2/3 innings.

Joe Hasse went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to help pace the Blue Devils. Hunter Becker added a solo homerun, single and two runs scored. Josh Barta went 1-for-1 with a single.

Elmwood Park 8, Bishop McNamara 7

Bishop McNamara fell to Elmwood Park due to a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Dominic Panozzo went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help pace the Fightin’ Irish at the plate. Jacob Langellier had an RBI-double. Mason McCue went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Putnam County 7, Dwight 1

Tyler Frauli had two singles and a run scored to help pace the Trojans. Luke Gallet had an RBI-single.

Westville 11, Watseka 1 (6 Innings)

Aidan Morris recorded a triple and a run scored to help pace the Warriors’ offense. Brayden Ketchum went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Austin Morris had two singles.

Joliet Catholic 17, Coal City 2 (4 Innings)

Nolan Eddy smacked a RBI-double to help pace the Coalers. Creide Skubic chipped in a single and a run scored.

SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 12, Ridgewood 0 (5 Innings)

Teagan McCue drove in three runs off two doubles and a triple to help total two runs scored and lead the Fightin’ Irish at the plate. Danica White collected three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Tessa DiPietra went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kloie Cole picked up the win on the bump, allowing five hits and zero runs with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Grant Park 14, Grace Christian 0 (5 Innings)

Brooke Veldhuizen had three hits, including a homerun to help total a team-high six RBIs and lead the Dragons with the sticks. Claire Sluis went 1-for-3 with three drawn walks and three RBIs. Delaney Malkowski and Grace Fick had one double each. Sluis also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs with 13 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Alexa Doty recorded a single to help total the only hit for the Crusaders.

Coal City 11, Ottawa 6

Coal City scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to help earn a come-from-behind victory against Ottawa to improve to 9-2 on the season. Jadyn Shaw went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Coalers at the plate. Mia Ferrias drove in a run off a triple. Kerigan Copes recorded three hits and two RBIs. Masyn Kuder earned the win in relief action, surrendering six hits and three runs (one earned) with four strikeouts over four innings. Makayla Henline chipped in three singles.

Peotone 18, St. Anne 3 (4 Innings)

Peotone (2-4) earned its second win of the season with a four-inning win over the Cardinals. Ashley Veltman recorded a team-high three RBIs off a double and a drawn walk to help lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Sophie Klawitter went 2-for-3 with a drawn walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Mackenzie Strough smacked two singles for two RBIs and two runs scored. Klawitter picked up the win on the bump, giving up two hits and zero runs with six strikeouts over two innings of work.

Julia Page went 2-for-2 with a run scored to help pace the Cardinals. Amaya Stevens had a double and a run scored.

Herscher 18, Yorkville Christian 2 (5 Innings)

Herscher improved its record to 6-1 with a mercy rule victory over Yorkville Christian. Mary Kanak drove in four runs on three hits to help lead the Tigers. Allie Decman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Addie Whitaker collected two hits, including a double to help total two RBIs and two runs scored. Zoey Fleischauer improved to 3-1 on the mound, allowing two hits and two unearned runs with eight strikeouts over four innings.

Donovan 10, Momence 0 (5 Innings)

Donovan improved its record to 3-4 with a victory over Momence. Laylah Lou Walters went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Lily Anderson tallied a double, triple and two stolen bases for three runs scored. Evelynn Lopez, Madelyn Loy and Paiton Lareau had two hits apiece. Walters tossed a complete-game, giving up three hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts to help pick up the win on the mound.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Lincoln-Way East 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6

L-WE scored five runs in the top of the seventh to help break a 5-5 tie and best BBCHS by four runs. Suttyn Hop went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored to help pace the Boilermakers’ offense. Kiersten Martin had two singles and a run scored. Mallory Ninis contributed an RBI double.

Westville 12, Watseka (5 Innings)

Brianna Denault went 2-for-3 with a homerun and two runs scored to help pace the Warriors. Natalie Petersen added a single and an RBI. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 1-for-2 at the plate.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peotone 2, Wilmington 1

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Alaina Clark recorded Wilmington’s only goal off an assist by teammate Ella Banks to help pace the Wildcats. Alexa Clark chipped in seven steals.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 11, Elgin 6

Jack Snyder collected four hits, including two homeruns to help total five RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Tyler Thompson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run scored. Trever Walters chipped in two hits and two runs scored. Zach O’Donnell improved his record to 2-1 on the mound, surrendering one hit and one unearned run with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings.