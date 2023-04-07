Beecher softball wins ninth-straight, Central baseball seventh-straight Thursday

CLIFTON — When Beecher hosted Central in River Valley Conference softball and baseball action on Tuesday, pitching feats were made on both sides, as Beecher freshman Ava Lorenzatti twirled a perfect game in softball and Central ace Luke Shoven pitched a no-hitter on the baseball diamond.

The two teams met again Thursday, this time in Central, where Bobcats softball pitcher Taylor Norkus kept Beecher’s hot pitching start in tact with a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 Bobcats victory.

The win improved the Bobcats to 9-0 on the season, with Norkus, Lorenzatti and Abby Papas all having a part in nine shutout wins to open the season.

“We had Taylor today, Ava Tuesday and you can’t forget about Abby; they’ve yet to be scored on,” Beecher head coach Kevin Hayhurst said. “They’ve been incredible and [Tuesday] was special, for sure.

“[Lorenzatti’s] been taking everything in stride and is a real humble kid. She won state twice in junior high … she knows how to make the ball move and takes care of herself, and is just a joy to coach.”

The Bobcat bats were equally effective, shelling out 13 hits from eight different players, including five multi-hit efforts and a homerun from Lorenzatti out of the leadoff spot.

With a healthy helping of returning players from a year ago and younger players who won multiple IESA state titles before getting to high school, Hayhurst has been enthralled with the inner-competition that has seemed to bring out the best in his lineup thus far.

“They’re all in competition with each other and they know it,” Hayhurst said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior, they’ve been around me long enough to know that whoever deserves to be on the field will be playing.

“That gives us really good practices and makes us competitive.”

The Comets (5-3) were dealt their first two conference losses of the season Tuesday and Thursday after opening the year with five wins in their first six games. As fourth-year coach Kelli Wielgus continues to see her Comets program grow, she’s noticed that in year’s prior, her teams would normally shrug their shoulders when taking a loss to a state powerhouse like the Bobcats, but this year’s group expects to compete with the best of the best.

“The thing with this group, is even the middle schoolers, they all look up to these girls — they play to play and they like to win,” Wielgus said. “That’s been the biggest change, going from ‘it’s OK, it’s Beecher,’ to ‘let’s compete with Beecher, let’s compete with Bishop Mac.’”

At the forefront of that culture change are the three seniors who were freshmen when Wielgus took the reigns as head coach — Emma Skeen, Alana Gray and Katherine Winkel.

“I really enjoy my three seniors, they’re really good kids and I just love them,” Wielgus said. “I’ll miss them when they’re no longer a part of our program, and they’re also good for the younger kids to look up to and build on, seeing what it’s like to be a leader and how to treat people.”

<strong>Comet bats outlast Beecher in high-scoring affair</strong>

After being on the receiving end of Shoven’s dominant no-no Tuesday, the Beecher baseball bats got going early in Clifton Thursday by taking an early 3-0 lead, but a six-run second inning from the home team gave the Comets enough juice to hold on for a wild, 15-12 win.

It was the seventh-straight win for the Comets, who improved to 7-2 on the year, and saw six of the team’s seven seniors record at least one hit, run or RBI.

“Our senior bats showed up as senior bats and for this group it’s contagious,” Comets coach Brian Kohn said. “It’s not just one guy hits, it will be more feast or famine.

“I was proud that we got down early and didn’t quit.”

The Bobcats scored in six of their seven trips to the plate and the Comets scored in four of their six trips, with the two teams combining for 27 runs, 21 hits and 14 walks.

“We swung it well enough today, but the other side of it is we gave up 15 [runs],” Bobcats coach Brandon DuBois said. “We can’t walk as many guys as we did … and we made a couple errors late, and just didn’t play well.”

While the Comets have been one of the area’s most fortunate teams in terms of weather, playing nine games this spring, the Bobcats fell to 2-5 as they’ve now played seven games and had six more contests canceled or postponed due to rain.

“There’s definitely a spring training aspect of the first few weeks,” DuBois said. “It sucks having to play one of the better teams in the conference early, but it’s a good test.

“Seeing Shoven [Tuesday] was a good test, because we probably won’t see another pitcher like that until the postseason.”

And after Tuesday’s game, Kohn and the Comets might not have another day as special as that evening until the postseason either.

“Tuesday was unreal,” Kohn said. “We know what Luke is, but to do that against Beecher, to be as effective as he was and as dominant as he was, I enjoyed getting to watch that and take part in it.”

Norkus allowed one hit and no walks while striking out six in four shutout innings. Lorenzatti allowed no hits in an inning and had a two-run homer. Kendall Kasput had a pair of doubles and runs apiece and an RBI. Ava Olson went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Elena Kvasnicka went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Abby Sippel had a single and scored three runs. Tayiah Scanlon had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Audra Prairie had the lone Central hit. Sydney Jemar was charged with 12 runs (nine earned) in a complete game.

Jayce Meier had a 3-for-5 day from the leadoff spot for the Comets with four RBIs and two runs. Freshman Blake Chandler singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Amarion Paxton had an RBI double and scored twice. Matthew Luhrsen and Gavin McKee each had two hits and two runs while Luhrsen also drove in a pair. Caleb Meister had a single, three runs and two RBIs. Chandler earned the win after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits in three innings of relief.

Quinton Allen was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run to lead the Bobcats. Zak Gorcowski went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. AJ Snell tripled and scored three runs. Steven Stadus drove in a pair on a single. Michael Gaidar, Nathan Diachenko and Nolen Lane each singled and scored.