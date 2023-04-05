BOXING: Gold Star sending trio to Chicago Golden Gloves championships

It’s a new era for Gold Star Gym boxing, but the winning attitude is still the same.

Longtime head of Gold Star and former Kankakee Deputy Chief John “Chief” Gerard died in July 2021, turning operations over to his son, David “Gome” Gerard.

As the boxing club has transitioned to a new gym and new leadership, such as head coach Jesus Martinez, coach Calvin Zirkle, cutman Dave Zinanni and strength and conditioning coordinators Carter Smith and Joe Sartain, Gold Star has continued to live up to the high bar Chief held his club to, and will look to add to Gold Star’s legacy at next week’s Chicago Golden Gloves Championships next Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

“Since [Chief’s death] it’s been a new era and we’re trying to keep his name alive,” Martinez said. “That hard work takes you more than talent that doesn’t work hard, and we’re the school of hard knocks.

“We might not be the most talented, but we’re gonna work hard.”

All three Gold Star boxers — Jesus Martinez, the head coach’s cousin (heavyweight division), Anthony Mancilla (132 pounds) and Owen Whittington (147 pounds) who entered the tournament made the championship after grueling bouts in the preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds and will compete next week at Cicero Stadium, 1909 S Laramie Ave. in Cicero.

Martinez will begin his quest Thursday while Mancilla and Whittington are set to hit the ring Saturday.

Gold Star has produced 15 Golden Gloves champions in its approximate 40 years of existence, with the trio hoping to add to that collection. As the gym moved to its bigger location in Bradley, Martinez the coach noted how much the gym has been able to expand its boxing competitiveness to an even larger scale than it was during Chief’s near-four-decade coaching career.

“It’s amazing, some of these guys have only been training for two years,” coach Martinez said. “We’ve been getting sparring [partners] from all over and trying to get as much experience as we can.

“We’ve trained with gyms from Chicago Heights, Indiana, all over the Midwest and Illinois to come down and get the experience in,” he continued. “We had three go into the tournament and all three made it to the finals, that’s in successful in itself.”

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, visit chicagogoldengloves.org.