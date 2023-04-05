Bishop McNamara prepares for start of first varsity boys volleyball season

Bishop McNamara has just introduced a new spring sport program into the mix.

Along with annual spring sports such as baseball, softball, girls soccer and boys and girls track and field, the Fightin’ Irish will implement a new boys volleyball program, which is set to begin their inaugural varsity IHSA season this spring.

“Three years ago I went to our athletic director, Aaron Hamilton, about doing a boys program, and then last year we were able to have a club team and now this year we are officially an IHSA program,” head coach Jill Morgan said. “It’s really exciting and boys volleyball in the area is really starting to pick up.”

As quickly as the boys volleyball program has picked up within the community over the past two years the Fightin’ Irish have had their fair share of struggles starting the new program from the ground up, one of which has been having to teach most of its players the fundamentals of the sport.

Having only six returners — seniors Cole Schmidt, Zahid Medina and juniors Carter Levesque, Abner Garcia, Grant Nease and Nick Andrews — from last year’s 11-man club team, Bishop McNamara’s 2023 varsity roster, which is comprised of 12 players, all have limited-to-no experience playing organized volleyball given the sport is so new to the area, with Trinity Academy the only other local school that offers it as a sport.

“It’s been difficult starting a program from scratch,” Morgan said. “I think from last year’s club team, we only have six returning players and so we kind of have to start over and teach the fundamentals.

“Mind you, most of these boys that are playing have never played organized volleyball before and so you have to start from the basics.”

As inexperienced as Bishop McNamara may be going up against programs who’ve had their respective programs for numerous years, one of the Irish’s team captains, Andrews, isn’t too concerned with how his team’s inaugural season may play out.

Having played volleyball competitively for two years, including being apart of last year’s club team, Andrews has high hopes for a successful first season given the sheer athletic ability and devotion to improve displayed by all his new teammates throughout practice and open gyms.

“I think we are all very devoted to volleyball and the people who are new are very athletic, and so they can pick up the sport really quickly,” Andrews said of the squad’s team dynamic. “I think we are all close friends and we all work well together, and so I think we will have a really good season.”

Despite only having a 10-game regular season schedule to learn the ins-and-outs of what it takes to be a successful squad, Morgan is hopeful that her team can put it all together by the time the postseason comes around at the tail end of May.

“This season I was hoping to get a few more games, but it’s all new to us,” Morgan said. “We are in for the state series and so I’m hoping they will make a deep postseason run even though it’s a new program because our varsity boys are very talented…and they have good chemistry.”

Going forward in the year’s to come Morgan has plans to expand the number of regular season games to about 20-25 games per season with the potential to add in some weekend tournaments as well.

Before getting ahead of itself about next year’s plans Bishop McNamara will turn its focus towards being competitive this season. And it will all start when it opens up its regular season this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Elmwood Park on the road.

“I’m very excited to open our season on Thursday against Elmwood Park,” Morgan said. “That’s going to be good competition to see exactly where the boys are at with only having six returners from the club team last year.

“Most of these kids haven’t really experienced what a real game situation looks like, and so it’ll be fun to go on the road and see how they put it all together.”