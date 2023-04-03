ROUNDUP: KCC's Heale tosses second-straight no-hitter in win over College of Lake County

(Thursday)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

KCC 10, College of Lake County 0 (5 Innings)

Kaitlynn Heale tossed her second consecutive no-hitter, allowing zero hits and one walk with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort to help lead the Cavaliers. Estelle Audette went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jaelyn Wiers contributed a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Emily Jezowski went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

KCC 5, College of Lake County 2

Sophia Hulsey, Tori Budde, Mikayla Smith, Koralie Morin, Emily Audette and Jaelyn Wiers had one single each to collectively lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Koralie Morin surrendered six hits and two earned runs with 11 strikeouts to help earn the win on the mound.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 6, Highland 3

Tyler Thompson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Connor Janik added a triple and a drawn walk. Paco Paulina went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Graham Kasey improved to 2-0 on the bump, allowing six hits and three earned runs with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

KCC 5, Highland 0

Cole Freeman went 3-for-4 with a homerun and team-high three RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers with the sticks. Jack Snyder and Paco Paulina each added a single and a run scored. Tyler Thompson went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Aidan Nugent picked up his first victory on the mound, giving up one hit and three walks with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Lockport Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais totaled 25 team points to help earn fourth-place in the 12-team Lockport Invite. Nequa Valley claimed first overall with 62 team points.

Doubles partners Maggie Barclay/Avery Nuesse earned third-place in No. 3 doubles to help pace the Boilermakers. Cara Fletcher/McKenzie Whitcomb added another third-place finish in No. 4 doubles action. Kate Spittal/Tara DePoister earned fifth-place in No. 1 doubles action. Gabby Hubbs and Rylie Swinford contributed another fifth-place finish in No. 2 doubles.

Lauren Fortin earned fifth-place in No. 4 singles action to help pace Bradley-Bourbonnais in singles play.