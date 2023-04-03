ROUNDUP: BBCHS baseball edges Bolingbrook; McNamara softball tops Riverside-Brookfield

BASEBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Bolingbrook 5

BBCHS improved to 4-1 on the season following a two-run victory over Bolingbrook. Andrew Schweigert recorded a three-run homerun to help lead the Boilermakers. Vernon Malone and Caio Norimatsu had two hits apiece. Tyler Wilson went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Spencer Boudreau picked up the win on the bump, allowing six hits and two earned runs over four innings.

Bishop McNamara 3, Timothy Christian 1

Freshman Callaghan O’Connor had the best outing of his young prep career Monday, when he allowed an earned run on four hits and five strikeouts over six innings to help lead the Fightin’ Irish to victory. Taylor Fuerst and Jay Shires each had singles, the lone two McNamara hits. Fuerst scored twice and Shires had an RBI, as did Jacob Langellier. Dominic Panozzo walked and scored.

Crete-Monee 6, Kankakee 2

A four-run top of the seventh for Crete-Monee broke a 2-2 tie and handed the Kays a loss in Southland Athletic Conference play. TJ Prude and Nate Webber each had a hit. Jaeden Harris scored a pair of runs. Clay Gadbois surrendered two runs (one earned)

Wilmington 2, Coal City 1

Ryan Kettman went 3-for-3 with an RBI to help lead Wilmington at the plate. Reid Juster contributed a single and a run scored. Lucas Rink picked up the win in a complete-game effort, allowing six hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts.

Cason Headley, Braiden Young and Kaelan Natyshok had one double each to collectively pace the Coalers at the plate.

Manteno 1, Reed-Custer 0

Manteno improved to 7-0 with a one-run win over the Comets. Grant DeRose went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help lead the Panthers. Nathan Bajic had a single. Jace Nikonchuk earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

Jake McPherson recorded Reed-Custer’s only hit on the evening to help pace the Comets.

Herscher 2, Lisle 0

Hayden Johnson went 2-for-3 with two double and an RBI to help lead the Tigers. Jace Holt chipped in a double. Clay Schultz allowed six hits and zero runs with six strikeouts to help pick up the win on the bump.

Milford 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2

Milford scored three runs in the top of the seventh to help earn a come-from-behind victory. Gavin Schunke, Owen Halpin and Adin Portwood had two hits and one RBI apiece to collectively lead the Bearcats at the plate. Caleb Clutteur picked up the win in relief action, giving up zero hits and zero runs over two innings.

Cissna Park 8, Schlarman 4

Ryan King went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Timberwolves. Seth Walder added two singles and an RBI. Brayden Bruens picked up the win on the bump, allowing five hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings.

Parkview Christian 7, Trinity 2

Travis Harpster went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help pace the Eagles. Maximus Dickerson contributed a double and a drawn walk.

Streator 7, Peotone 1

Ruben Velasco went 1-for-3 with an RBI to help pace the Blue Devils’ offense. Joe Hasse and Noah Cuthbertson had one single each.

SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 12, Riverside-Brookfield 5

Mal Kelly went 2-for-3 with a team-high two RBIs to help lead McNamara with the sticks. Danica White went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Grace Purcell added three hits and two RBIs. Kloie Cole surrendered six hits and five runs (four earned) in a complete-game effort to help pick up the win on the mound.

Herscher 18, Lisle 2 (5 Innings)

Herscher improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a mercy rule victory over the Lions. Zoey Fleischauer smacked a two-run homerun to help lead the Tigers’ offense. Allie Decman went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Annistin Hackley picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and zero runs with five strikeouts over three innings.

Manteno 15, Reed-Custer 1

Manteno improved to 5-2 and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win over the Comets. Drew Hosselton went 3-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs to help lead the Panthers. Ava Pequette went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double to help total one RBI. Alyssa Dralle surrendered five hits and one earned run with three strikeouts to help improve to 4-1 on the mound. Dralle also collected three singles and an RBI.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Coal City 16, Wilmington 5 (6 Innings)

Coal City improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a victory over Wilmington. Abby Gagliardo went 2-for-5 with a triple and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Kerigan Copes, Khloe Picard and Makenzie Henline collected two hits and two RBIs apiece. Makayla Henline went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Masyn Kuder earned the win on the mound, allowing three hits and zero runs with five strikeouts over four innings.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Watseka 11, iroquois West 0 (5 Innings)

Brianna Denault went 2-for-2 with one RBI and three runs scored to help lead the Warriors’ offense. Christa Holohan added an RBI triple. Sarah Parsons claimed the win on the mound.

Haylie Peck went 1-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored to help pace the Raiders. Abby Kraft went 1-for-2 with a double and Aubrey Wagner had a single.

Central 26, South Newton 1 (5 Innings)

Central improved to 5-1 on the season with a mercy rule win over South Newton. Mia Archer went 3-for-5 with a triple and team-high five RBIs to help lead the Comets at the plate. Emma Skeen tallied three singles, one RBI and five runs scored. Rayven Perkins went 2-for-3 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Sydney Jemar claimed the win on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs over two innings of work.

Milford 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2

Milford improved its record to 4-1 on the season. Brynlee Wright totaled two hits, including a double to help total three RBIs and lead the Bearcats at the plate. Abby Storm went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Lillie Harris contributed a three-run homerun. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win on the bump, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) in a complete-game effort.

Donovan 7, Trinity 6

Paiton Lareau went 2-for-4 with a homerun, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Wildcats. Lilly Anderson and Laylah Lou Walters collected two hits apiece. Walters also picked up the win on the mound, allowing four hits and six runs (three earned) with 15 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Calleigh Moody went 2-for-4 with a triple to help pace the Eagles. Tori Wells recorded a double and a triple to help total one RBI. Kendall Jackson went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Streator 8, Peotone 2

Ashley Veltman recorded a double and a run scored to help pace the Blue Devils.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 7, South Suburban 2

Cole Freeman recorded a two-RBI triple to help lead the Cavaliers. Jack Snyder added a double and a single. Tyler Thompson went 3-for-4, including a double. Curtis McKay went 1-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs. Nick Barlow improved to 5-0 on the bump, surrendering two hits and two unearned runs over five innings of work.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

KCC 2, South Suburban 1

Paxtyn Hicks went 1-for-3 with a two-run homerun to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Tori Budde had a single. Kaitlynn Heale claimed the win on the mound, allowing six hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

KCC 7, South Suburban 6

Mikayla Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers’ offense. Emily Jezowski collected two hits, including a double. Brooke Hummel chipped in a double. Kaitlynn Heale picked up the win in relief action, surrendering zero hits and zero runs over one inning of work.