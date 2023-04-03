GIRLS SOCCER: Tigers turn up in home match with Bradley-Bourbonnais

HERSCHER — Fresh off of a busy weekend at the Urbana Tournament, where they played three games over the weekend to the tune of a 2-1 record, the Herscher girls soccer team self-admittedly took a little while to get going in Monday’s home matchup with Bradley-Bourbonnais.

But once the Tigers (7-1) got going, they were tough to tame, scoring five goals in 20 minutes of game time to run away with a 7-1 win over the Boilermakers (1-5).

“My legs were super sore so it was hard to get my legs going and our passes were a bit off, but we started to pick it up in the second half,” senior striker Macey Moore, who had her third hat trick of the season, said. “And it showed in the score.”

Despite starting a little slow, the Tigers drew first blood when Elise Kukuck snuck one past Boilers keeper Jocelyn Zettergren for an early 1-0 lead four minutes into the match.

Seventeen minutes later, Kaitlyn Borschack doubled the lead at 2-0 with an impressive strike, but the Boilers were able to rally back 32 minutes into the half when freshman Martha “Marty” Grizzle put the Boilers’ lone goal past Tigers freshman goalkeeper Danica Wright after a corner kick from Kiera Lawrence found Nikki Aldridge, who found her freshman teammate for the goal.

“Marty has a natural instinct with the ball, whether she plays on the outside or the middle, and that instinct translates in front of the net,” Boilers coach Kristen Powell said. “She’s always ready and trying to be a playmaker, and we’ve seen that come to fruition a couple times.”

As soon as the Boilers, who had a few prior chances before Grizzle got the team on the board, started to find a bit of momentum, the Tigers put it to a quick kibosh.

It took a little over a minute for Moore to score her first goal of the game and give the Tigers a two-goal led again, with Kukuck adding her second goal of the night less than a minute after that for the game’s third goal in as many minutes, one that gave the hosts a commanding three-goal lead at halftime.

And 48 seconds into the second half, Moore quickly got down the pitch and poked her second goal of the game in. Another six minutes went by before Borschnack scored again, and after another six minutes, Moore secured her third three-goal day through the Tigers’ first eight games.

It’s Moore’s first season playing high school soccer. But as a commit to Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, along with Kukuck, Moore has been able to comfortably step right in with a Tigers team that was a game away from the IHSA Class 1A State Finals last season, scoring 16 goals on the young season.

“I have really unselfish teammates who will play the ball through,” Moore said. “Hopefully I can score and do my part as a teammate, and get us a win.”

On the other side of the pitch for the Tigers is freshman goalkeeper Danica Wright, who had three saves on the night. On the back end of a group that boasts a combined dozen years of starting experience, Tigers coach Chris Longtin sees a lot of similarities in the position Wright finds herself in and the team’s last goalkeeper, four-year starter Rourke Zigrossi, who graduated last year.

“I had a freshman goalie when we went to state in 2019, and it was kind of the same thing, where she had a lot of experience in front of her,” Longtin said. “I think Danica has taken that stuff in and she brings a little bit of her own game.

“They appreciate it and she uses her feet out there as well, and we trust her, and that’s big plus, because sometimes it’s not easy for a freshman to step into that position.”

The Boilers know the latter part about as well as anyone, with 10 underclassmen compared to just three seniors. With such a young team, Powell wants her Boilers to be able to take the positives away and build on solid moments, even in losses like Monday. In Monday’s game, some of those positives included the communication and play between freshmen Grizzle and Nia Lawrence, the defense from junior Keira Lawrence and a handful of spectacular saves from Zettergren in net.

“I want the girls to always remember that if they’re getting better every day, that is how you build a solid program and player,” Powell said. “Even in a tough game like this, between the first half and second half we made a few goals that we wanted to make sure we recovered.

“Of course the score obviously matters and we want to be competitive, but we have personal goals we want to accomplish as well, especially for the younger players,” she continued. “Even though we’re losing sometimes, that doesn’t mean they’re not good players, and they can continue learning and getting better.”

As the Boilers look to make their improvements, the Tigers will as well as they continue a busy two-week stretch that will next include a visit to Lincoln-Way East, their second meeting with a Class 3A program of the week after Monday’s win over the Boilers.

Longtin said that as the Tigers have gotten through most of this busy stretch, he and the team are continuing to hone their craft as they continue to learn about their team and just how good they can be.

“It’s not too bad, now I’m just praying for practices so we can work on some of those things,” Longtin said. “We had some good film this weekend and will go against Lincoln-Way [East] this week, which is another nice test up at their place.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Moore totaled three goals and two assists. Kukuck added two helpers to her two goals and Hailey King had four assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers visit Lincoln-Way East at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Boilers host Sandburg at 12:30 p.m. Friday.