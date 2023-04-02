ROUNDUP: Herscher girls soccer takes second at Urbana Tournament

GIRLS SOCCER Urbana Tournament

Sacred Heart Griffin 3, Herscher 1

After opening the Urbana Tournament 2-0 to help improve to 6-0 on the season, Herscher fell in the championship game against Sacred Heart Griffin to help earn second place. Ajiya Casarrubias scored the lone goal off an assist by Katelyn Borschnack to help pace the Tigers. Danica Woods grabbed nine saves.

Herscher 3, Geneseo 0

Macey Moore led the Tigers with two goals. Elise Kukuck added one goal and an assist. Danica Woods tallied 15 saves in net.

Herscher 7, St. Thomas More 0

Macey Moore and Katelyn Borschnack each had two goals and two assists to help collectively lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck added two goals and Hailey King contributed an unassisted goal. Danica Wood grabbed two saves.

BASEBALL

Milford 5, Bishop McNamara 4

Milford improved its record to 3-2 with a win over Bishop McNamara at Joliet Stadium. Owen Halpin recorded a three-run triple to help lead the Bearcats at the plate. Chase Clutteur went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Payton Hardwood chipped in a single and two RBIs. Beau Wright earned the win on the bump, giving up two hits and three runs (one earned) with six strikeouts over five innings.

Mason McCue went 3-for-4 with two triples and an RBI to help pace the Fightin’ Irish. Dominic Panozzo went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Trinity 18, Christian Liberty 1 (4 Innings)

Kneiley Smith threw a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts to help lead the Eagles. Tori Wells went 3-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Kendall Jackson had a double and five RBIs. Kerrigan Stam went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored.

Trinity 24, Christian Liberty 3 (4 innings)

Calleigh Moody recorded a double, triple and homerun to help total a team-high six RBIs and lead the Eagles. Kierstin Moody and Emily McGinnis each had two hits and three RBIs apiece. Tori Wells went 1-for-4 with a single and two RBIs. Macey Monacelli tossed two innings, giving up two hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts.