SOFTBALL: Boilers muscle past Herscher

BRADLEY — The weather hasn’t seemed to get the memo that the seasons have shifted to the spring, leaving cold temperatures for area spring sports teams to begin their outdoor seasons the past few weeks.

But at Bradley-Bourbonnais, the heat from the bats of the Boilermakers softball team have kept the team warm and off to an undefeated start of the season when they hosted Herscher in a battle of unbeatens Thursday.

And thanks to those on-fire bats, which totaled 15 hits Thursday, the Boilers (4-0) kept that undefeated record in tact with an 11-6 victory that handed the Tigers (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Whether it was a four-hit day from Kiersten Martin or the majestic three-run home run off the bat of Liberty Rivard, it was all hands on deck for the Boilers Thursday, who saw eight different players notch at least one hit and nine different players score or drive in at least one run.

Despite the busy day at the plate, Boilers coach Haylee Beck said she’s seen better out of her lineup than their 11-run effort Thursday, giving her comfort that even on a less-than-ideal day, the team is still capable of posting double-digit runs against a formidable opponent such as the Tigers.

“It’s amazing that we can put up 11 runs on one of those bad days,” Beck said. “I think that’s because you look at our [lineup’s] three-four-five of [Ellie] Haggard, [Natalie] Johnson and [Libby] Spaulding, that’s tough to get through and you breathe a sigh of relief, and then boom, Rivard hits a dinger.

“It can be anybody on any given day. Kiersten just finds ways to be a pain in the other team’s side and is fantastic at doing that,” she continued. “We wouldn’t have Haggard, Johnson, Spaulding if it wasn’t for one and two (Bella Pusateri and Martin), and if not for the power from [Suttyn] Hop and Rivard behind them.”

With plenty of offense — 22 total hits — Thursday, it was perhaps defense where the game was decided. After Allie Decman’s double off Spaulding with one out in the top of the first, a diving catch from freshman left fielder Lydia Hammond on a RyLyn Adams liner and a good read from Hop in right on a deep fly off the bat off Addie Whitaker got Spaulding out of the first unscathed before a Martin RBI triple and Haggard RBI groundout gave them a 2-0 lead that they held all game.

“It’s my favorite thing to see when my teammates can back me up, especially if I let up a hit like that,” Spaulding said. “Lydia was able to make a play and I’m grateful.”

While the Boilers flashed the early leather to open the game, they took advantage of three Herscher errors to prolong some innings as well.

“When you give any team, especially this team and what they’re capable of, extra outs in innings, it hurts,” Tigers coach Mike Cann said. “The Boilermakers definitely took advantage of the extra outs and that’s how they got on the board in the first.

“They definitely hit the ball really well, but we gave them a little extra help at times, and you can’t do that against great teams.”

The Boilers scored in each of the first five innings, including three-run third and fourth innings, with Rivard’s round-tripper leading to the outburst in the third. Rivard, who also pitched the final four innings, said that as she has a larger role to fill as a senior this year, said she was able to prove what she’s capable of to herself Thursday.

“It felt really good,” Rivard said. “Last year I felt like I didn’t step up to what I should have, and that’s really important for me to do this year, and show I deserve a spot on this team.”

Spaulding tossed the first three innings, allowing no runs on a hit, and Rivard closed it out by allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits in four innings.

Matched up against a premier pitching staff, Cann was pleased with the pop he saw from his Tigers lineup, which was highlighted by two-hit days from Decman and Whitaker, including a mammoth two-run double as part of a three-run fifth.

“I was very pleased with how we put the ball in play against both of their pitchers, Spaulding and Rivard,” Cann said. “I was pleased with our performance; I wanted to put double-digit balls in play and the girls did that. … Everyone in our lineup showed they can get the job done.”

While Cann liked what he saw from his lineup, Beck also liked what she saw from Spaulding and Rivard in the circle. Spaulding, who split last year’s Daily Journal Player of the Year award with Haggard, is the unquestioned ace. But Beck knows the team will also need to lean on the likes of Rivard and Hammond, who pitched a pair of shutout innings in Wednesday’s 13-0 win over Plainfield South, if they want to top last year’s journey to the IHSA Class 4A Sectional championship round.

“First of all, they’ll have to change their names, because Libby, Liberty and Lydia can be tough for me, but Libby is just such a great teammate,” Beck said. “She allows her pitching staff behind her to feel confident in themselves.

“She’s fantastic at saying, ‘watch my lead, then you’re gonna do this and I’m going to back you up,’” she added. “We’re excited for Lydia to grow under Libby and for Liberty to own who she is and own her strengths, and she did that tonight.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Martin went 4-for-4 with an RBI triple and three runs scored. Spaulding went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Haggard had a pair of doubles, a pair of RBIs and scored. Pusateri went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Johnson, Hop and Mallory Ninis each doubled.

Decman and Whitaker each singled and doubled, with Decman scoring a run and Whitaker driving in a pair. Emma Powers singled, scored and drove in a run. Kayna Nelson had an RBI single.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams will play at this weekend’s Rantoul High School Tournament.