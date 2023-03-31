ROUNDUP: Wilmington, Kankakee split baseball and softball action; Central sweeps Watseka

(Wednesday)

High school BASEBALL

Wilmington 11, Kankakee 6

Wilmington earned its first victory of the season with a five-run win against Kankakee to improve to 1-4 on the season. Reid Juster went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Wildcats. Cade McCubbin added three singles and two runs scored. Joe Allgood went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Joe Cortese claimed the win on the bump, surrendering four hits and three runs (two earned) with 11 strikeouts in six innings.

Jaeden Harris went 2-for-4 with three runs scored to help pace the Kays. Ty Alderson had a double and two RBIs. TJ Prude went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Dwight 3, Lexington 2

Dwight scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh before shutting down Lexington in the bottom half of the inning to help earn a one-run victory. Luke Gallet went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to help lead the Trojans. Terry Wilkey had an RBI single, and Drew Anderson contributed an RBI double. Joey Starks claimed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and zero runs in four innings.

Milford 9, Cissna Park 2

Adin Portwood went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Bearcats past the Timberwolves. Caleb Clutteur had a double and an RBI. Gavin Schunke went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Portwood also earned the win on the mound, allowing zero hits with six strikeouts in four innings of work.

Gavin Spitz and Jream Renteria contributed one single each to collectively pace Cissna Park.

Central 17, Watseka 5 (5 Innings)

Amarion Paxton went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Comets at the plate. Jayce Meier added two singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Matthew Luhrsen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Luke Shoven and Blake Chandler chipped in one double apiece. Chandler also picked up the win on the bump, giving up zero hits and one earned run with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Austin Marcier drove in two runs off a double to help pace the Warriors. Quinn Starkey went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.

Herscher 4, Beecher 3

Herscher scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to help earn a come-from-behind victory against Beecher. Clay Schultz had a single, two drawn walks and three runs scored to help lead the Tigers. Bennett Crane had an RBI single. Jace Holt claimed the win on the mound, surrendering four hits and three runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Zachary Del Rio recorded a two-RBI single to help pace the Bobcats. Zak Gorcowski and Nathan Diachenko contributed one single each.

High school SOFTBALL

Kankakee 7, Wilmington 3

Nora Mulcahy had two hits and two RBIs to help lead the Kays. Diamond Blomlie added two hits. Madison James earned the win within the circle in a complete-game effort.

Olivia Hansen went 2-for-3 with two singles and a run scored to help pace the Wildcats. Raena DelAngel recorded a two RBI single, and Kaitlyn O’Donnell chipped in a single.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Plainfield South 0 (5 Innings)

Libby Spaulding went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, team-high four RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard contributed three hits, including a double to help total one RBI. Suttyn Hop went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Spaulding claimed the win on the mound, giving up three hits and zero runs with seven strikeouts in three innings of work.

Dwight 10, Lexington 6

Averi Jury went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two drawn walks to help lead the Trojans. Erin Anderson collected four hits, including a double to help total four runs scored. Samantha Harsh earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) in three innings.

Central 14, Watseka 8

Emma Skeen went 3-for-4 with four runs scored to help lead the Comets past Watseka. Audra Prairie went 1-for-4 with a triple and team-high four RBIs. Alana Gray went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Rayven Perkins earned the win in the circle, giving up eight hits and three earned runs in a complete-game effort.

Becca Benoit went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to help pace the Warriors’ offense. Christa Holohan went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Beecher 11, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 innings)

Kamryn Koontz went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. Kylie Cook went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Makenzie Johnson totaled two singles and three RBIs. Ava Lorenzatti improved to 2-0 within the circle, giving up zero hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts in four innings.

Beecher 13, Illinois Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)

Liliana Irwin went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored to help lead the Bobcats. Makenzie Johnson had a single and a run scored. Alexa Gilva went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Norkus claimed the win in the circle, surrendering three hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

WJOL Tournament

Joliet Catholic 12, Coal City 2

Khloe Picard went 1-for-3 with a two-RBI double to help pace the Coalers. Kerigan Copes went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.