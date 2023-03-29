ROUNDUP: BBCHS softball edges Minooka; Reed-Custer's Stellano throws no-hitter

High school SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Minooka 2

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 2-0 on the season with a three-run win against Minooka. Libby Spaulding went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to help lead the Boilermakers. Liberty Rivard went 2-for-3 with two singles.

“Our approach at the plate was so much better tonight all round,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Haylee Beck said. “We were able to make Minooka earn their outs, which was great to see out of our hitters.”

Spaulding also picked up the win within the circle, surrendering six hits and two runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

“Libby Spaulding really battled tonight in the circle against a good Minooka lineup,” Beck said. “Plus it helps when you pitcher can hit a three-run bomb.”

Kankakee 15, T.F. North 0 (4 innings)

Kylie Głogowski tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts to help lead the Kays. Diamond Blomlie and Glogowski each went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Beecher 4, Ottawa 0

Beecher freshman Ava Lorenzatti earned the win within the circle in her varsity debut, giving up one hit and zero runs with 18 strikeouts in a complete-game effort to help lead the Bobcats. Kylie Cook went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Aubrey Tiltges and Makenzie Johnson each had one hit and one RBI.

Coal City 5, Peotone 3

Coal City improved to 3-0 with a two-run win against the Blue Devils. Jadyn Shaw went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Kerigan Copes drove in a run off a single. Masyn Kuder earned the win on the mound, allowing one hit and zero runs with six strikeouts in three innings of work.

Mady Kibelkis went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to help pace Peotone. Ashley Veltman added a double and a single. Sophie Klawitter contributed three singles and a run scored.

Herscher 18, Reed-Custer 8 (5 Innings)

Herscher improved its record to 4-0 with a win against the Comets. Allie Decman drove in four runs off two singles to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Emma Powers added two doubles and an RBI in five plate appearances. Annistin Hackley went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Hackley also picked up the win within the circle, giving up seven hits and eight runs (five earned) in four innings.

Halie LaGrange went 3-for-3 with two triples to pace the Comets at the plate.

Watseka 19, St. Anne 1

Watseka improved to 3-1 with a win against the Cardinals. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs to help lead the Warriors. Briana Denault went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Sarah Parsons earned the win within the circle.

Tiffany DeYoung went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored to help pace the Cardinals.

Donovan 10, Grant Park 9 (8 Innings)

Paiton Lareau went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Layla Castillo went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Madelyn Loy collected two hits, one RBI and a run scored. Lareau also earned the win on the mound, giving up 15 hits and nine earned runs in eight innings.

Brooke Veldhuizen went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to help pace the Dragons. Ava Desiderio had a double and a triple to help total two RBIs.

Trinity 15, Heritage Christian 1 (5 Innings)

Elena Shold went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Paige Brands had two singles and two RBIs. Tori Wells and Kendall Jackson had three singles apiece. Kneiley Smith earned the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Central 12, Illinois Lutheran 6

Audra Prairie went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs to help lead the Comets with the sticks. Mia Archer drove in two runs off a double. Janessia Villagomez had an RBI triple. Sydney Jemar earned the win in a complete-game effort, allowing six hits and six runs (three earned) with six strikeouts.

Manteno 19, Wilmington 6

Manteno improved its record to 4-1 overall with a victory against Wilmington. Drew Hosselton went 2-for-5 with a home run and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Panthers. Jaz Manau had two doubles and two RBIs. Ava Peterson earned the win within the circle, allowing six hits and six runs (three earned) in a complete-game effort. Peterson also drove in three runs off a single and a double.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Momence 8

Nina Siano smacked two hits, including the game-winning RBI single to help lead the Panthers. Hannah Balcom added three hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Makaila McDaniel collected two hits, two drawn walks, three runs scored and one RBI.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Ottawa-Marquette 13, Dwight 3

Taylor Heath went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help pace the Trojans. Avery Jury added two singles. Erin Anderson had a RBI double.

High school BASEBALL

Reed-Custer 8, Herscher 0

Reed-Custer improved to 4-0 with another shutout victory against Herscher. Joe Stellano threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts in seven innings. Jake McPherson led the Comets’ offense with two hits. Cameron Smith, Connor Esparza, Colin Esparza, Brady Tyree, Kyle Fordonski and Wes Shea had one hit each.

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.

Bishop McNamara 15, Cissna Park (5 Innings)

Dominic Panozzo recorded two doubles and a team-high four RBIs to help lead McNamara at the plate. Boston Soucy went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Clay Wyatt picked up the win on the bump, allowing two hits and one earned run in three innings.

Ryan King had a pair of hits for Cissna Park. Gavin Spitz had an RBI double and scored. Jream Renteria had an RBI single, and Colson Carley walked and scored.

Coal City 18, Peotone 6

Coal City improved its record to 3-1 overall with a win against the Blue Devils. Creide Skubic recorded a three-run home run to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Kayden Kuder earned the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one run in two innings. Danny Olson, Cason Headley and Tanner Wallace each chipped in multiple hits.

Colin Emsweller went 2-for-4 at the plate to help pace Peotone. Joe Hasse recorded a double. Michael Bettenhausen drove in two runs off a single.

Trinity 26, Heritage Christian 13 (5 Innings)

Frederick Jefferson went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored to help lead the Eagles at the plate. Noah Drake recorded three RBIs off a single and a double. Ben Harpster went 1-for-3 with a team-high five RBIs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 4, Momence 1

G-SW outscored Momence 4-0 in the seventh inning to earn a come-from-behind victory. Logan Conger went 1-or-3 with an RBI and a run scored to help lead the Panthers with the sticks. Cale Halpin added a double. Gabe McHugh had a single. Halpin earned the win on the mound, giving up zero hits and five strikeouts in three innings of work.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Beecher 3, St. Anne 2

Zachary Gorcowski collected two singles and a double to help total one RBI and lead the Bobcats at the plate. Quinton Allen went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Trevor Stout earned the win on the bump, allowing just two hits and one earned run in four innings.

Jacob Onnen went 2-for-4 with a double and a single to help pace the Cardinals.

Central 4, Illinois Lutheran 3

Dylan Behrends went 1-for-3 with an RBI double to help lead the Comets’ offense. Amarion Paxton picked up the win on the bump, allowing two hits and zero runs with 10 strikeouts in five innings of work. Blake Archer had an RBI single.

Manteno 10, Wilmington 4

Manteno improved its record to 5-0 on the season with a six-run win against Wilmington. Nathan Bajic went 2-for-4 with a triple and team-high three RBIs to help lead the Panthers. Jeremiah Renchen and Wes Dwyer each had two hits to go along with an RBI apiece. Ben Carlile earned the win on the bump, giving up four hits and four earned runs in five innings.

Kyle Farrell smacked a two-run home run to help pace the Wildcats. Lucas Rink went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Ottawa-Marquette 13, Dwight 0 (5 Innings)

Dawson Carr recorded a single to total the only hit for the Trojans.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 7, Mendota 1

Kylee Kennell and Cara Planeta had two goal apiece to help collectively lead the Coalers. Maddie Gomez, Aubrey Mellen and Audrey Cooper had one score each.

Manteno 1, Crete-Monee 0

Katherine Gaffney scored the lone goal off an assist by Julia Bona to help lead the Panthers.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka Invite

Watseka earned the area’s best finish with 121 team points, which was good enough for second place. Iroquois West placed third with 90.5 team points, followed by Milford-Cissna Park in fourth (48) and Central in fifth (43.5).

Jack Combes earned first overall in the high jump (1.65 m) and triple jump (11.53 m) to help lead the Warriors. Samson Kassell added another first-place finish in the 400-meter dash (58.42 s).

Cannon Leonard swept shot put (12.55m) and discus (38.63 m) to help lead the Raiders. Bryson Grant added victories in the 800-meter (2:03.67) and 1600-meter (4:37.52) distance runs. Damian Alvarado placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (47.70 s).

Central’s 4-by-800-meter relay team — Kyle plante, Garrison Bailey, Kayden Cody and Jonathan Randles — finished first overall (10:26.59) to help lead the Comets.

Drake Potter finished second overall in the high jump (1.60 m) to help pace the Bearcats.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka Invite

Milford-Cissna Park placed first overall out of six teams with 158 team points. Watseka earned second with 118 points, followed by Iroquois West in third (78) and Central in fifth (52).

Addison Lucht swept the 100-meter (13.60 s), 200-meter (27.78 s), 400-meter (1:02.77) and long jump (5.18 m) events to help lead the Bearcats. Sophie Duis added a win in the high jump (1.44 m). Anna Minton contributed a victory in shot put (9.22m). Jasmin Cullum won the 800-meter (2:44.46).

Sophie Simpson led the Warriors with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter distance run (18:55.34). Moriah Pueshell added a victory in discus (22.79 m). Haven Maple won the triple jump (9.82 m).

Ella Rhodes swept the 100-meter hurdles (17.99 s) and 300-meter hurdles (57.27 s) to help lead the Raiders. Samantha Hartke added a victory in the 1600-meter distance run (6:13.29).

Central’s 4-by-800-meter relay team — Riley Behrands, Emily Gutierrez, Alexis Schultz and Gabi Hoogstraat — placed second overall (13:27.98) to help pace the Comets.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Lincoln-Way East 2

Vivian Myrick, Tara DePoister, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Maggie Soucie, Avery Nuesse, Rylie Swinford, Rachel Miskis and Sarah Toole each earned singles victories to help collectively lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePositer/Spittal, Hubbs/Swinford and Myrick/Lovell added doubles victories.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 8, Olive-Harvey 0

Jack Snyder went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Cole Freeman drove in two runs off a single and a double. Tyler Thompson went 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Andrew VanOeveren improved to 2-0 on the mound, giving up four hits and zero runs in six innings.