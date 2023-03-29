GIRLS SOCCER: Mac girls soccer wins first-ever All-City title

BRADLEY — Athletically, Camille Kuntz has been having quite the senior season.

The Bishop McNamara three-sport athlete helped lead the volleyball and girls basketball teams to regional championships during the fall and winter seasons, and after Tuesday night, she’s now the captain for the girls soccer team that made school history.

Eight days after defeating Kankakee in the first leg of this year’s All-City series, the Fightin’ Irish traveled to Bradley-Bourbonnais Tuesday night and defeated the Boilermakers 4-2 to give the school its first-ever All-City championship in girls soccer.

After she didn’t get a freshman year of soccer because of COVID-19 and was one of a few current players who had to play the 2020-21 season with the boys team — as the girls program didn’t play that year — the rapid ascension to the top isn’t something Kuntz could have imagined.

“I definitely couldn’t [have seen it coming], coming out and not having a season due to COVID and then playing with the boys team,” Kuntz said. “It’s definitely a good win to get All-City tonight.”

Sherlyn Perez got the Irish (3-1) on the board 10 minutes into the action on a short kick she put past Boilers keeper Jocelyn Zettergren and buried in the left corner, giving the Irish a lead they would hold for most of the first half despite a furious Boilers push.

Eventually that push broke through for the hosts, who got on the board when freshman Martha Grizzle got her foot on a rebound and buried it home in the 38th minute to tie things back up.

“As the man once said, the harder you work the luckier you get,” Boilers coach Kristen Powell said. “We started connecting passes and working hard together and had a little glimmer of success.

“They did a fantastic job also of working hard and putting the ball in the net.”

Like last year’s match, the Boilers (1-3) and Irish went into halftime tied at one. But while last year’s second half saw the Boilers go ballistic with six second-half goals, the Irish showed early in the second half that this year would go much differently.

After spending the first half in goal, Ella Langellier was brought into the mix in the field and immediately made her presence felt by scoring just 25 seconds into the second half to put the Irish ahead 2-1.

“Mentally, I knew I had to come out strong; I knew they wouldn’t have been able to be ready for me because they wouldn’t expect it,” Langellier said of her halftime switch. “I just decided to come out strong right away and hammer one home before I had to drop back in [defensively] and support.”

Perez got the Irish on the board yet again three minutes later with her second of the night to give the Irish a two-goal version. An own goal a dozen minutes later made it a 4-1 affair before Sophia DeCarlo’s goal with four minutes left gave the game its final score.

The sophomore Perez, who scored the team’s lone goal in last year’s 7-1 defeat to the Boilers, noted how improved this year’s McNamara squad is, and knew how important it was for the team to take momentum right back out of halftime after the Boilers had tied it up late in the first half.

“I feel like this year we’re stronger; we’ve gotten better and fit better and have really good potential,” Perez said. “... I feel like [the start of the second half] really brought us up to win it and gave us the energy we needed.

“We were down after they scored that goal, and I feel like we got right back up.”

With a roster comprised of 16 underclassmen and just five juniors and seniors, Irish assistant coach Ryan St. John said he hopes Tuesday’s display is a sign of things to come.

“It’s always fun to get a win and when you can be a part of a win that’s the first All-City for this program, it’s even sweeter,” St. John said. “The girls responded well, and I think that second-half performance is more of the grit and heart that we’re looking for, and I think that’s the first of many times you’re going to see that from them.”

For Kuntz and fellow senior Sarah Esparza, the next goal for the Irish is using that heart and grit to lead the program to its first regional title since 2018-19.

“I’m having a great senior year — it’s been great to lead everybody in every season,” Kuntz said. “I’m hoping we get regionals this year, too.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish host Beecher at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Boilers host East Moline at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.