ROUNDUP: Reed-Custer's McPherson throws perfect game against Herscher

By the time Reed-Custer’s Jake McPherson finished his pitching performance on the bump against Herscher on Monday, he had etched himself in the Comets’ baseball history books.

The 6-foot-2 right hander was nothing short of perfection, tossing a five-inning perfect game with 14 strikeouts, including eight straight punchouts to open the game against the Tigers to help his squad improve to 3-0 on the season with a 10-0 victory.

“It was just an awesome experience, honestly,” McPherson said of his first-ever perfect game. “It was cool, and at the end of the day, it just felt all my hard work has been paying off.”

McPherson’s dominant performance on the mound marked only the third perfect game in program history, joining Alex Hagberg (2010 vs. Dwight) and Eddie Wilkins (2017 vs. Grant Park).

In order to earn perfection and put himself in the history books, McPherson routinely looked to his fastball, which sits around 85 miles per hour, as well as his curveball to help keep Herscher’s hitters off balance.

“My fastball location was really working for me,” McPherson said. “I just felt like that was my best pitch, and then my curveball was working really good as well.”

The senior’s performance on the mound carried over to the Comets’ performance at the plate, where the team totaled eight hits and nine RBIs to claim the shutout win.

Joe Bembenek went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Reed-Custer with the sticks. McPherson added an RBI double and a drawn walk for a run scored. Kyle Fordonski, Colin Esparza, Connor Esparza and Joe Stellano each contributed one single and an RBI. Cam Smith went 1-for-3 with a drawn walk and two runs scored.

“Our bats have been coming alive early in the season, which has been good to see, and so, hopefully, we can keep that progressing throughout the season,” McPherson said.