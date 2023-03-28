ROUNDUP: McNamara baseball barrels past Crete; Herscher softball powers past Reed-Custer

High school BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 11, Crete-Monee 3

Mason McCue went 3-for-4 with a single, double and a triple with two RBIs and two runs scored to help lead McNamara at the plate. Michael O’Connor added three singles and an RBI in four plate appearances. Emmit Hays chipped in a two-RBI double. O’Connor earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three runs (two earned) with 12 strikeouts in six innings.

Manteno 4, Wilmington 1

Josh Crane went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to help lead Manteno at the plate. Sevin Keigher had a single. Ryan Young tossed four innings, giving up three hits and one earned run in four innings.

Lucas Rink went 2-for-3 with two singles to help pace the Wildcats’ offense. Kyle Farrell, Reid Juster and Zach Ohlund contributed one single apiece.

Coal City 11, Peotone 0 (5 Innings)

Coal City improved to 2-1 with a 11-run victory against the Blue Devils. Jim Feeney led the Coalers by going 2-for-3 at the plate, including a double and a drawn walk for three runs scored. Derek Carlson added two singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Braiden Young chipped in and RBI single. Carter Garrelts picked up the win on the bump, allowing one hit and zero runs with six strikeouts in three innings of work.

Joe Hasse helped pace the Blue Devils with two singles. Hunter Becker and Ruben Velasco had one single apiece.

Central 7, Watseka 1

Gavin McKee went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Comets past the Warriors. Luke Shoven and Matthew Luhrsen contributed one single apiece. Amarion Paxton chipped in two RBIs.

Aidan Morris went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a drawn walk to help pace the Warriors at the plate. Hagen Hoy added two singles. DaVincci Lane and Quinn Starkey each chipped in singles.

Iroquois West 14, Trinity 1 (5 Innings)

Rylan Pheifer went 2-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Raiders with the sticks. Izzy Alvarez added three singles and a drawn walk for an RBI and four runs scored. Dylan Hylbert had a two-RBI double and a run scored. Ivan Ontiveros recorded the win on the mound, giving up one hit and one unearned run with nine strikeouts in four innings.

Rosy Guastalli recorded the Eagles’ only hit with a single to help pace the Eagles offensively.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Milford 2

Max Cook went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help pace the Bearcats at the plate. Sawyer Laffoon and Owen Halpin added one single apiece.

High school SOFTBALL

Herscher 16, Reed-Custer 1 (4 Innings)

Herscher improved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a victory against the Comets. Becca Bond went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple to go along with three RBIs to help lead the Tigers’ offense. Emma Powers added two singles and a drawn walk for two RBIs and three runs scored. Allie Decman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. RyLyn Adams had three singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Anistin Hackley improved to 2-0 in the circle, giving up one hit and one earned run with three strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Mya Beard recorded a double to help total Reed-Custer’s only hit on the evening.

Manteno 4, Wilmington 1

Manteno improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a three-run victory against the Wildcats. Lily Bivona went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Ava Peterson added two singles for a run scored. Drew Hosselton went 2-for-3 with two singles. Alyssa Dralle earned the win within the circle, allowing six hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Olivia Hansen went 1-for-3 with a triple to help pace the Wildcats. Kaitlyn O’Donnell added two singles, which was one more single than teammates Raena DelAngel, Taylor Stefancic and Giana Stahulak.

Coal City 9, Peotone 1

Coal City improved to 2-0 on the season with a win against Peotone. Abby Gagliardo went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Kerigan Copes added two singles and two RBIs. Jadyn Shaw chipped in a triple and a single. Darcy Ness went 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored. Masyn Kuder improved to 2-0 in the circle, giving up three hits and one earned run with eight strikeouts.

Caelan Farmer went 2-for-3 with two singles to help pace the Blue Devils. Ashley Veltman recorded and RBI double. Autumn Clay had a single.

Milford 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2 (5 Innings)

Milford improved to 3-1 overall this season. Lillie Harris went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to help lead the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright added three hits and four RBIs. Addison Lucht had a team-high five RBIs off a double and a single. Kirstyn Lucht earned the win on the mound, surrendering four hits and two unearned runs with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Marian Catholic 14, Bishop McNamara 2 (5 Innings)

Teagan McCue went 2-for-3 at the plate to pace the Fightin’ Irish. Natalie Prairie went 1-for-2 with a home run. Danica White, Mallory Kelly and Grace Purcell each went 1-for-2.

Central 9, Watseka 5

Emma Skeen went 2-for-4 with a double to help lead Central at the plate. Katherine Winkel added two hits for three RBIs. Sydney Jemar went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Audra Praire earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits and five earned runs in three innings.

Natalie Petersen went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help pace the Warriors. Becca Benoit recorded a double for two RBIs. Jasmine Essington went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Iroquois West 17, Tri-Point 4

Abby Kraft went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three stolen bases to help lead the Raiders’ offense. Jesse Rodriguez added a two-RBI triple. Cam Bork went 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Aubrey Wagner earned the win within the circle, giving up four runs with 10 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 4, Manteno 0

Zamara Killis, Saoirse Loonam-Para, Charlotte Farrar and Fabiola Barraza each had one goal apiece to help collectively lead the Bobcats. Ava Gaidar, Brooklynn Burdick and Barraza each contributed one assist.

Manteno goalkeeper Ava Derrico hauled in 13 saves in the net to help pace the Panthers.

Reed-Custer 5, Wilmington 4

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Alaina Clark led the Wildcats with a team-high two goals. Ella Banas and Bryn Bianchetta chipped in one goal apiece.