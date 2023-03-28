GIRLS SOCCER: Kukuck, Moore each record hat tricks in Herscher's win at Mac

KANKAKEE — After spending her first three years of her high school soccer career in solely the club and travel ranks, Herscher senior striker Macey Moore joined the Tigers this spring, with Monday’s trip to Bishop McNamara marking her first rivalry matchup with the Fightin’ Irish in soccer.

Moore wasted little time making an impact, finding the back of the net twice in the first four minutes on her way to a hat trick — one that was matched by teammate Elise Kukuck — in the Tigers’ 7-0 victory.

“It’s Mac,” Moore said of her motivation to come out firing. “We’ve got to come out and show what Herscher is about.”

The Tigers (3-0) certainly did that, building a 5-0 lead on their way to their third-straight shutout win to open the season, outscoring their opponents 21-0 through three games.

The team’s three goal scorers on Monday, Moore and Kukuck, as well as returning Daily Journal Player of the Year Katelyn Borschnack, have been responsible for most of that offensive damage, combining for 18 of those goals (seven from Kukuck, six from Moore and five from Borschnack).

Kukuck and Borschnack are returning key pieces from last year’s IHSA Class 1A Sectional championship team. Moore wanted to commit to a college before playing high school soccer, and after deciding with Kukuck to play at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, she has had nothing but fun with the Tigers, particularly with her future college teammate.

“It’s been a lot of fun because not only is she a one-of-a-kind soccer player, but she’s my best friend we’ve been playing together since we were four [years old],” Moore said of Kukuck. “... It’s been welcoming. A lot of [the team] are my friends and we have a great coaching staff.

“It’s not a hard place to come in, have fun and be comfortable.”

The Tigers also have been relying on a few resilient freshmen, such as goalkeeper Danica Woods, who pitched her third-straight shutout to open her career, strikers Gianni Jaime and Laney Mohler and defender Sophie Venckauskas. For Kukuck, who is joined by senior defender Hailey King as the team’s captains, getting the younger players involved early on has been equally as important to the team’s early-season success.

“Some of our freshmen, we connected with them over the summer, so it was nice to get them in the mix,” Kukuck said. “As a whole, we have really good chemistry on the team.”

With King in the middle of the defense, Kukuck in the middle of the midfield and Borschnack in the middle of the frontline, the Tigers boast starters of at least three years in the middle at every level. That’s a combination up the middle that coach Chris Longtin knew could make life difficult for McNamara, as it usually does for most teams the Tigers face.

“We want to work teams to the outside; if you’re going to come through the middle, you’ll have earned it,” Longtin said. “We’ll play some bigger teams that will test [us], and we’ll see how it goes.

“Like I told them, we have a lot to work on, but we’re getting there and clicking,” he added. “They’re a great team, they’re all working hard and encouraging each other, and that’s great stuff.”

The Tigers handed McNamara its first loss of the season, as the Fightin’ Irish now sit at 2-1. For coach Chuck Goranson, the tally in the loss column isn’t ideal, of course, but for a team comprised of primarily underclassmen, a matchup with a team as talented as the Tigers was very necessary.

“These kinds of games I think are sometimes more important than wins in our case because we’re young,” Goranson said. “There’s no doubt Herscher has an incredible squad and is very deep, and they need to experience those games to strive towards what they’re capable of doing at this point.

“It was a good experience, and we had some focus issues and silly mistakes because they play so much faster than what we’ve seen up to this point in the season,” he continued. “The season is a long process — we’d like to win in March, but it’s more important to win in May, and I think these games help prepare us more for that than an easy victory.”

While Monday provided the latest installment in one of the most heated nonconference rivalries in the area, it also provided the latest opportunity for good friends from nearby schools to see each other. For Kukuck, who got to play against her former longtime club teammate, McNamara’s Lillee Nugent, that combination is what makes the Herscher-McNamara rivalry so special.

“We have a lot of friends on the other team and the Mac and Herscher rivalry is always fun,” Kukuck said. “They’ve got great athletics, and it’s always super fun to compete against them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Moore added three assists to her three goals, and Kukuck had a pair of helpers in addition to her hat trick. Borschnack scored the other Herscher goal, and King chipped in with three assists of her own. Woods had six saves.

Savana Smith had six saves for McNamara, and Ella Langellier had seven saves.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are at home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the Tigers hosting Streator in Illinois Central Eight Conference action and the Irish set to host Beecher.