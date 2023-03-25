Kankakee's Bey-Osborne, Morrow take gold at USA Indoor championships

The Kankakee High School boys and girls track and field teams made history by sweeping the IHSA Class 2A state championships last year, and if the way their team leaders are wrapping up their indoor seasons this year, the Kays certainly look poised to threat as repeat champions.

That success has continued on into the winter indoor season, which will conclude this weekend at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Meet at Illinois Wesleyan University, as the Kays have finished at or near the top of a handful of indoor meets this season.

But for a pair of Kays — sophomore Naomi Bey-Osborne on the girls side and junior Jayon Morrow on the boys side — it's not just some of the best track and field talent in the state coming from Kankakee, but some of the best talent in the entire country.

The pair of Kay sprinters both took home the gold medal in the boys and girls 17-18 year-old 400-meter run at last weekend's USA Track and Field National Youth Indoor Championships in Louisville.

Bey-Osborne, who also took second in the 200-meter dash, won her gold with a time of 58.49 seconds and silver in 25.25 s. Morrow's first-place time was 50.07 s, and he also earned the 200-meter bronze in 22.45 s.

"It feels good seeing hard work pay off," Morrow said. "This is the race I wanted to win most this indoor season and being able to call myself an individual national champion is just a great feeling."

While the pair competed unattached from schools or clubs in accordance to IHSA rules, the pair represented both their Kays and their club team, the Vipers Track Club, both coached by Marques Lowe. Vipers athletes totaled four national championships and 20 All-Americans.

"Even though they competed unattached I am proud of their growth and competitive nature on the track," Lowe said. "Each individual left Louisville with experiences only learned through competition and that will help them grow as athletes.

"The program has continued to grow and do some amazing things helping athletes achieve their dreams," he added. "I couldn’t be more proud of the athletes, parents and coaches. This is some next level stuff and I am excited about our growth over the last 13 years."

The races were just part of the weekend that the young sprinters enjoyed. Morrow enjoyed being able to not only compete at the highest level, but also learned about some of the most pivotal athletes in American history.

"Coach Lowe really showed us some history in Louisville and the walls around the complex have so much history on them — athletes like Jesse Owens, Muhammed Ali and many many more graced the wall," Morrow said. "It was an honor and privilege to compete this weekend at Nationals. We had a lot of fun competing and were able to enjoy history at the same time.

"We are so privileged to have someone with a great vision for our athletes and program," he added. "Lowe is the best coach in Kankakee, bar none."

After this weekend's indoor state meet, the Kays will turn their vision towards defending their twin titles. On the girls side, a ton of talent is back from last year's state championship squad, including Bey-Osborne, Nevaeh Lowe, Nikkel Johnson, Na'Kyrah Cooks and Aniya Lewis, with freshman newcomer Trinity Noble joining the fray as well.

Bey-Osborne immediately immersed herself as both a top talent and leader as a freshman last year, something she credits last year's senior class and Navaeh Lowe for helping instill in her.

"Losing our seniors was tough but they set a foundation that was built by [coach] Lowe for us to follow in their footsteps," Bey-Osborne said. "I looked up to so many of them at the junior high level, so I appreciate the pillars they put into our program’s foundation.

"Nevaeh Lowe is an athlete I love training with — I look up to her and she helped me become the athlete I am today," she added. "Without her and her leadership I’m not sure how far I would be but she is my trainer partner and sister in track."

On the boys side, a deep senior class from a year ago, led by the trio of Nickolos Hall, Aarion Brown and Jalen Townsend, have graduated, as has Jyaire Hill, the football phenom who graduated after the winter semester to enroll early at the University of Michigan.

But still, the Kays return a bevy of boys talent as well. Morrow, Naz Hill and Tyrice Bender all won multiple relay golds a year ago and are back to keep expectations as high as they were when the team brought back the second team state title in school history last year, a week after the girls brought home the school's first.

"This season has been different due to some unforeseen circumstances," Morrow said. "Losing Jyaire to Michigan is a blow to our group, but we’re still here and proud our brother gets to live his dream of playing at the next level like we all aspire to.

"The Kays are still the team to beat in Illinois," Morrow continued. "We have lost some great athletes and leaders, but I'm confident in the team and coaches that we will still continue to be the team to beat in the state and make another title run by May."

Each of the national champions will have at least one more year after this upcoming season as well as young pillars of the program, with Morrow just a junior and Bey-Osborne even younger as a sophomore. That fortunate fact isn't something that's lost on coach Lowe.

"They are special and have a gift; it took some time to mold them into the leaders they are today on and off the track," Marques Lowe said. "When you have athletes coming into your program special you see it from day one.

"They both are rare and one of a kind athletes to have, they train hard and are very coachable," he continued. "Any coach would love to have them in their program."

While that high praise is something Bey-Osborne certainly appreciates, at the end of the day it's not the gold medals in state or national competitions that she's most grateful for, but the teammates along her side while she does it.

"I am forever grateful to come into this great program where I can learn from the best and be pushed to be my best," Bey-Osborne said. "...We're just raw."