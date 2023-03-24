GIRLS SOCCER: DiCarlo's five goals lead Boilers past Kankakee

BRADLEY — Sophia DiCarlo found the back of the net five times Thursday to push the Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers past Kankakee 7-0 in All-City action.

The Boilers picked up their first win of the season and improved to 1-2 on the year while Kankakee’s record fell to 0-4.

After failing to score a goal in the first two contests of the year, the Boilers erupted for three goals in the first 22 minutes before adding four more in the second half to run away with the All-City win.

Nikki Aldridge scored the first goal of the season eight minutes into the game off a deflected ball in the middle.

“It was exciting to score our first goal of the season and it was even better to get our first win of the year,” Aldridge said. “Tonight we connected our passes very well and it all came together.

"Our goal is always to play to the best of our abilities and have fun.”

Over the next 45 minutes of play, DiCarlo went on to bury five goals to open the floodgates and put the game out of reach.

“I thought we played well today and I could see our improvements from the first two games," DiCarlo said. "We definitely did a lot better passing today and had more combinations."

DiCarlo had an assist herself on a Natural Coday goal. Aldridge assisted two of DiCarlo's goals and Nia Lawrence and Mady Dykstra had a helper apiece as well.

It's that willingness to share the ball that stood out most to DiCarlo.

"My teammates deserve a lot of credit for my goals because most of those goals came off really good crosses," DiCarlo said.. "We don’t score those goals without them.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Kristen Powell echoed those sentiments about improvements and her young team's breakthrough performance.

“We are building and things are starting to come together piece by piece. They are earning everything they get right now, goal by goal,” Powell said. “The kids are doing a great job. They’re young and enthusiastic, and they all want to be here and continue to get better.

"That mindset is huge.”

The Kays have both inexperience and youth at the varsity level and know it will be a process that will take time to get to the level they are accustomed to playing at.

“We’re moving in the right direction," Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. "If you look at the history behind the number of players that return for us and compare it to the number of players that are returning for other teams, you can tell our kids are picking things up fairly quickly,.

"Even in today’s game, the results might now reflect it, but the kids took a step forward," he added. "Don’t get me wrong, it still hurts to lose, but we’re looking at the bigger picture and will keep building.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais concludes All-City play at home on Tuesday against Bishop McNamara at 4:30. Kankakee will kick off conference play Monday at 4:30 against Thornwood.