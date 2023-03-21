BASEBALL: McPherson, Reed-Custer edge McNamara in early-season duel

KANKAKEE — As he begins his third season as one of the key figures of the Reed-Custer baseball team and after three-year careers as the football team’s quarterback and basketball team’s point guard, Comets senior ace Jake McPherson is no stranger to tense competition.

That’s exactly what McPherson got when he found himself in a battle of premier pitching with Bishop McNamara senior stalwart Michael O’Connor and freshman sensation Callaghan O’Connor, a battle McPherson and the Comets won in Tuesday’s meeting at McNamara.

McPherson was sharp as ever in Tuesday’s cold, rainy game, fanning 14 batters and allowing just two hits and a walk over six shutout innings in the Comets’ 4-2 win.

“The first outing of the year, I was really excited to come out,” McPherson said. “It was a really good game, their starting pitcher [Michael O’Connor] was really talented as well and really good competition.

“I love those close, 3-2, 4-2 type games,” he added. “I’ve played in close games all my life in football, basketball and baseball, so by now I’m used to it and just love those types of games.”

It was the second-straight impressive effort from the Comets’ (2-0) staff, who opened their season with Joe Stellano and Ethan Slager combining for a no-hitter in a 13-0 home win over Gardner-South Wilmington Monday.

“I’m really proud of the way the guys have thrown the ball,” Comets coach Jake Evans said. “Coming into the season, we thought pitching and defense were going to be two strengths of ours, and the way these guys have performed the past two nights has really reinforced that.

“It’s a nice luxury to have knowing that whoever we give the ball to is going to have a solid outing.”

In a battle of two of the area’s top returning starting pitchers, McPherson and Michael O’Connor, it was the Comets who struck first when Colin Esparza scored on a passed ball in the second inning, and crossed the plate again in the third when Connor Esparza singled in Cameron Smith.

The Irish threatened McPherson in the bottom of the fourth, when Mason McCue and Michael O’Connor both reached base on singles to put two on and one out, but McPherson slammed the door shut on the Irish’s best scoring chance they had on him all game with a pair of punchouts.

In the top half of the fifth, the Comets built off the momentum their ace provided when Stellano drove McPherson in on a single one at-bat before Connor Esparza brought Smith home with another RBI single of his own.

“That was huge, especially getting that cushion with two runs after getting out of [the fourth] with no scratches,” McPherson said. “…I was really pumped up about that and then seeing our bats come around and scratch two runs across.”

The Irish were able to bring the potential winning run to the plate in the seventh inning, with Jaxson Provost scoring on a Jacob Langellier sacrifice fly and Jay Shires scoring on a Taylor Fuert base knock. But with two on and two out, Comets reliever Kyle Fordonski preserved the Reed-Custer win by forcing a Landon Provost flyout to McPherson in center.

“[McPherson] was just dominating, and we were hoping we could have a chance if they brought someone else in, and we did,” Irish coach Kurt Quick said. “We thought we had a chance if we could have gotten Landon on and brought McCue up, but McPherson was just unstoppable today.”

Quick called McPherson the “best pitcher we’ll face all year, without a doubt,” and knew that the young Irish team that boasts seven new starters this year would have their work cut out for them against such a strong arm in their season opener.

“We have seven new starters and they’re excited,” Quick said. “But again, this is their first game as a young team, and to see someone like [McPherson], he did what he’s supposed to do.”

As the Comets look to keep building off of their solid start to the season, they have their sets on completing a tri-fecta of Illinois Central Eight Conference championships after an undefeated run through the football season and a share of the basketball title with Streator.

“I’m just really excited,” McPherson said. “Obviously the biggest goal is to win conference in three sports and that’s what we’re shooting for.

“Hopefully all our hard work pays off.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McPherson threw 102 pitches in his six innings of three-hit, shutout ball, with 66 of those pitches going for strikes. At the plate, he added a double, two walks, two stolen bases and a run. Connor and Colin Esparza each had two-hit days. Connor totaled two hits, two RBIs and a steal while Colin finished with two hits and a run. Smith walked three times, stole three bases and scored twice.

Michael O’Connor allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and six strikeouts in three innings. Callaghan O’Connor allowed two earned runs on three hits and eight strikeouts in three innings and Clay Wyatt tossed a scoreless seventh. McCue, Michael O’Connor, Shires, Fuerst and Emmitt Hays had a hit apiece for the Irish.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets host Grant Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the same time McNamara will play at Manteno.