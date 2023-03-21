BASEBALL: Amidst emotional roller coaster, Schweigert leads BB past Herscher

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais' Andrew Schweigert has been on an emotional roller coaster lately that most fully matured adults would struggle handling, let alone a high school junior.

Less than 48 hours after the tragic death of his cousin, Prairie Central High School senior Dylan Bazzell, and just over 24 hours after becoming an uncle, Schweigert and his Boilermakers baseball team took their home Carley Field for Tuesday's season opener against Herscher. Schweigert slugged a pair of big doubles that drove in three runs and scored a pair of his own in a 12-1 Boilers victory.

"I had to clear my head first and get the bad stuff out of the way just focus on baseball and get it out of my mind," Schweigert said. "But really, those two doubles were for my cousin."

Schweigert's cousin, Bazzell, was one of two Prairie Central seniors who were killed in a sledding accident in Colorado Sunday night, along with Drew Fehr. After each of his big hits, Schweigert pointed to the heavens and shared a message for his late cousin.

"I love you, Dylan," Schweigert recalled saying. "I wish you were still here with us. Thank you for all the good times."

The morning after tragedy struck his family, the blessing of life was bestowed upon them when Schweigert's older brother and the Boilers' baseball coach, Brad, and his wife, Tami, welcomed their first child, a son named Noah on Monday.

"That's awesome. ... I can't wait [to meet him]," Andrew said. "It's gonna be amazing."

Assistant coach Gene Cahan filled in for the elder Schweigert brother Tuesday. Cahan couldn't help but notice the smile that flashed across Andrew's face when he was asked about becoming an uncle, and also knew that his slugging left fielder was poised for a big game despite all he had going on besides baseball.

"I hate to say it’s expected, but that’s him," Cahan said. "Nothing really phases him and he’s a pretty quiet kid.

"He gets excited when he has too and that kind of thing, but he’s a very good ballplayer and great leader."

As for the uniqueness of playing for his older brother, it's something that Andrew deeply cherishes.

"It’s like a friend that’s really good at coaching baseball," Andrew said of playing for his big brother. "I love him a lot and it’s perfect."

Schweigert was far from the only Boiler to have himself a day Tuesday, as the home team managed 10 hits and put up a crooked number in three of their four trips to the plate in a game called after the top of the fifth due to the 10-run rule.

With a lineup that was hot early and often and a solid starting effort from starter Spencer Boudreau, Cahan was quick to note the team didn't leave him much worry as he filled in as the head honcho Tuesday.

"These guys made it easy," Cahan said. "They came out swinging the bats very well and it was good to see."

Boudreau and Cody Freitas were equally as effective on the mound. Boudreau started the game and allowed an earned run on three hits in three innings before Freitas fanned five of the six batters he faced in two perfect innings. The duo combined to throw first-pitch strikes to 16 of the 19 batters they faced and threw a total of 53-of-74 pitches for strikes.

The Tigers managed a small rally when they scored their run in the second and had ducks on the pond with two outs before Boudreau escaped the jam when he got Clay Schultz to ground out right back to him.

"He just kept his focus," Cahan said of Boudreau. "He brought himself back together."

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schweigert, Caio Norimatsu and Luke Allen each had two hits, with Schweigert and Allen driving in three apiece and Norimatsu driving in a pair. In addition to Schweigert's two two-baggers, Max Mallindine also doubled and joined Schweigert and Allen with two runs apiece. Thomas Offill, Schweigert, Tyler Wilson, Norimatsu and Allen all had at least one hit, run and RBI apiece.

Hayden Johnson, Keegan Andre and Paul Azzarelli had a hit apiece for the Tigers. Johnson scored a run on an RBI fielder's choice from AJ Patrick.