GIRLS SOCCER: Mac's high-octane offense leads to All-City win at Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara’s girls soccer team, which has 16 freshmen and sophomores on its 21-girl roster, may be younger than it was a season ago, the program’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the lead up to Monday’s season opener at Kankakee, coach Chuck Goranson saw his team much more comfortable as the season kicked off.

That allowed the Fightin’ Irish to start their season in style Monday, with seven different players finding the back of the net in an 11-2 All-City victory that Goranson hopes is just the start of things to come with a young core.

“They came in knowing a little bit of what my expectations were and they were ready to start the season from day one,” Goranson said of his team. “The weather hasn’t been ideal for anyone to get as much training in as we would like, but we had a lot of great participation in the preseason.

“I think everyone senses that we’re on the verge of having a very good local team, at least I think we will, and the next couple years should be very special for this group.”

One of those sophomores, Ella Langellier, booted in a pair of first-half goals before moving from her spot in the midfield to replace goalkeeper Savanna Smith, who left the game with an injury, as the Irish held a 4-2 lead in a hectic first half on a windy Kankakee pitch.

While the Kays were able to stay within striking distance for the first 40 minutes, the Irish took control down the stretch, outscoring the hosts 7-0 in the second half with the wind at their backs.

Junior Lillee Nugent led the McNamara charge with a hat trick for the Irish, as well as an assist on her birthday.

The All-Metro Suburban Conference jack of all trades credited Langellier’s hot start and the team’s ability to take advantage of the wind for helping them to a healthy win.

“Ella scored a few early goals, so that really helped,” Nugent said. “It was a little harder in the first half, going against the wind, but in the second half we were going with the wind and that definitely helped us move the ball forward, make a run on plays and get goals.”

As one of just five upperclassmen, Nugent has found herself shouldering much of the responsibility both as a player and leader, serving alongside senior captain Camille Kuntz in both departments, roles she’s appreciated carving out.

“It’s nice having the girls look up to me,” Nugent said. “I like being a leader and getting involved with the girls. Them looking up to me feels good.

“I’m excited to show them what I can do, show that I’m a good teammate and hopefully lead us to success this season.”

Similarly to McNamara, the Kays (0-2) are undergoing a youth movement of their own with a dozen underclassmen helping comprise their 19-player roster. In fact, it was a pair of freshmen — Jocelyn Sanchez and Raquel Guevara — who booted home the Kays’ two goals Monday.

Kankakee coach Vincent Mkhwanazi thought his young team played much better than the nine-goal deficit indicated, particularly admiring how consistently they played within their system. While the pair of losses to start the season may be a new feeling for some of the varsity newcomers, Mkhwanazi knows his girls are committed to the program’s long-term vision as they turn things back around with a largely new group.

“Some players may be frustrated experience-wise and used to winning, but there are other players who know know we’re trying to cement our culture, something we’ve done with both the boys and the girls,” Mkhwanazi, who coaches both programs at Kankakee, said. “We’re building that foundation and setting it up again.”

With the win, the Irish have a leg up as they look to win their first All-City title when they take on Bradley-Bourbonnais next Tuesday, looking to avenge a 7-1 defeat a year ago, a game that was 1-1 at halftime.

“They beat us last year but we stuck with them for a good portion of the game,” Goranson said. “I like our depth this year and the extra year of experience our girls have.

“I think it will be competitive to see who can pull off that All-City win, and I know we still have Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais to face off [Thursday].”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Nugent’s three goals and assist led the Irish. Langellier had two goals, two assists and six saves. Smith also had six saves. Freshman Ava Brockell had a pair of goals and an assist. Lily Walker-Dionne, Ellen Ehrman, Erika Flores and Emily Storer had a goal apiece and Lydia Nugent added an assist.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish host Herscher at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Kays finish their All-City season at Bradley-Bourbonnais at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.