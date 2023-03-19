Shaw Local

McNamara eighth grade girls volleyball finishes fourth at state

Daily Journal

Daily Journal (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal staff report

The Bishop McNamara eighth grade girls volleyball team ended its season at the IESA State Finals with a fourth-place finish in Class 8-AA after a 1-2 showing at the tournament in Auburn Friday and Saturday.

The Fightin’ Irish won their quarterfinal match 2-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-10) against London Mills Valley Thursday to ensure a top-four finish.

Saturday, they were on the wrong side of a three-set thriller, falling 2-1 (25-20, 25-27, 22-25) to Carthage.

In the third-place match against Springfield Christ the King, the Irish were defeated 2-0 (22-25, 18-25) to end their season with a 21-4 record.

Peoria Christian defeated Carthage 2-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-22) in the championship.

McNamara also played host to the Class 8-A Finals, where area squads Cissna Park and Grant Park competed.

Both teams were eliminated in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

The Wildcats were defeated 2-0 to eventual state champions Hartsburg-Emden (20-25, 15-25) to end their season at 22-5.

The Dragons fell 2-0 to Sigel St. Michaels (10-25, 7-25) and finished the year with an 18-9 record.