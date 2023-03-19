McNamara eighth grade girls volleyball finishes fourth at state

The Bishop McNamara eighth grade girls volleyball team ended its season at the IESA State Finals with a fourth-place finish in Class 8-AA after a 1-2 showing at the tournament in Auburn Friday and Saturday.

The Fightin’ Irish won their quarterfinal match 2-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-10) against London Mills Valley Thursday to ensure a top-four finish.

Saturday, they were on the wrong side of a three-set thriller, falling 2-1 (25-20, 25-27, 22-25) to Carthage.

In the third-place match against Springfield Christ the King, the Irish were defeated 2-0 (22-25, 18-25) to end their season with a 21-4 record.

Peoria Christian defeated Carthage 2-1 (18-25, 25-23, 25-22) in the championship.

McNamara also played host to the Class 8-A Finals, where area squads Cissna Park and Grant Park competed.

Both teams were eliminated in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

The Wildcats were defeated 2-0 to eventual state champions Hartsburg-Emden (20-25, 15-25) to end their season at 22-5.

The Dragons fell 2-0 to Sigel St. Michaels (10-25, 7-25) and finished the year with an 18-9 record.