ROUNUDUP: KCC baseball powers past College of DuPage; area prep action across four sports

(Wednesday)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 9, College of DuPage 5

Danny Puplava went 1-for-3 with a homerun and a team-high three RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Cole Freeman and Braedan MacDonald each had solo homeruns. Jack Snyder went 2-for-3 with a homerun and a double for an RBI. Zack Millsap improved to 3-0 on the bump, giving up six hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts over six innings of work.

BASEBALL

Cissna Park 9, Dwight 4

Brayden Bruens led the Timberwolves at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a team-high three RBIs. Ryan King had a single and a double for one RBI and one run scored. Gavin Spitz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Spitz also claimed the win on the bump, giving up four hits and four earned runs with seven punchouts over four innings of work.

Luke Gallet and Jack Duffy each had two singles apiece to help pace the Trojans at the plate. Drew Anderson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Dawson Carr chipped in an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Dwight 7, Fisher 3

Avery Jury went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Erin Anderson added a triple and a single for an RBI and two runs scored. Avery Scheuer and Samantha Harsh chipped in one double apiece. Madi Ely picked up the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs over three innings.

Wilmington 20, Grant Park 4 (4 innings)

Wilmington improved to 1-0 with a mercy rule win over Grant park. Olivia Hansen led the Wildcats with a triple and a single for a team-high three RBIs. Kaitlyn O’Donnell went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Grace Birkey and Raena DelAngel each had one RBI off three hits apiece. Hansen also picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and four earned runs with 10 strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Bella Malkowski went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to help pace the Dragons at the plate. Brooke Veldhuizen added a double for a run scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Plainfield Central 3, Coal City 2

Aylin Castle and Maddie Gomez had one goal apiece to help lead the Coalers in defeat. Kylee Kennel and Azra Malovski had one assist each. Chloe Plueger totaled 18 saves in net.

Morris 4, Manteno 0

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

(Thursday)

SOFTBALL

Herscher 14, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 1 (5 innings)

Herscher improved to 2-0 on the season with a mercy rule victory over GCMS. Rylan Adams and Allie Decman each had three hits to help collectively lead the Tigers at the Plate. Zoey Fleischauer smacked a solo homerun for an RBI and a run scored. Anistin Hackley earned her first win within the circle, giving up three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts in a complete game effort.

BASEBALL

Coal City 3, Ottawa-Marquette 1

Lucas Nolan recorded two hits to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Jim Feeney added a double and two runs scored. Carter Garrelts hurled five innings, giving up two hits with 11 strikeouts in the win on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

Manteno 9, Rich Township 0

Julia Bona led the Panthers with a team-high four goals. Katherine Gaffney added two goals and one assist. Rylie Stroud had two goals. Rylee Kennedy, Miranda Lingo and Kaylee Boudreau chipped in one goal apiece.

Wilmington 8, Westmont 2

Alaina Clark tallied four scores to help lead the Wildcats. Alexa Clark recorded a hat-trick with three scores. Bryn Bianchetta had one goal.

GIRLS BADMINTON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Carl Sandburg 2

Vivian Myrick, Kate Spittal, Leslie Lovell, Maggie Soucie, Rylie Swinford, Cara Fletcher and Sarah Toole each earned straight-set victories in singes play to help collectively lead the Boilermakers. Duo partners Myrick/Lovell, Avery Nuesse/Soucie, Gabby Hubbs/Swinford, Tara Depositor/Spittal and Makenzi Whitcomb/Toole each earned straight-set doubles victories.