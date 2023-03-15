ROUNDUP: Herscher softball, girls soccer get off to a hot start on opening day

Multiple area teams were supposed to kickoff their 2023 outdoor spring seasons this week before cold weather and wet fields from weekend precipitation forced multiple area teams to cancel and postpone games early in the week. Some teams, including Herscher and Gardner-South Wilmington still managed to get on the diamond and pitch Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Herscher 17, Plainfield Central 2 (5 innings)

Herscher wasted no time jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning before going on to mercy rule Plainfield Central in five innings. Emma Powers went 4-for-5 with four singles and an RBI to help lead the Tigers at the plate. Allie Decman had three singles for a team-high three RBIs and two runs scored. RyLyn Adams went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Addy Whitaker had a single and a triple for two RBIs and two runs scored. Zoey Fleischauer tossed three innings, giving up two hits and two earned runs with one strikeout.

Putnam County 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 innings)

Grace Olsen and Kayla Scheuber each had one single to help pace the Panthers at the plate.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

Gabe McHugh and Cale Halpin each went 1-for-3 with a single to collectively pace the Panthers at the plate. Dane Halpin drew a walk to help total the only run scored.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 7, Plainfield Central 0

Herscher opened up its season with a shutout victory over Plainfield Central. Katelyn Borschnack led the Tigers with a hat-trick, scoring a team-high three goals. Elise Kukuck added two goals and three assists. Macey Moore and Gianni Jaime had one goal apiece. Goalkeeper Danica Woods had six saves in net.