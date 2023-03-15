Klawitter family bond strengthened through Special Olympics

When Brook and Dave Klawitter’s oldest child, 17-year-old Jack, was born with intellectual disabilities, the Klawitters never could have imagined what they got to experience last weekend.

Jack and his sister, Sophia, who was born without intellectual disabilities, shared the floor at the IHSA Unified Basketball State Finals as members of the same competitive sports team.

The Klawitter siblings, Jack, a junior, and Sophia, a freshman, both played for the Peotone High School Unified team this season. Unified basketball is a Special Olympics sport that pairs Special Olympics athletes with Unified peers from their school, with the IHSA overseeing the state tournament.

The Blue Devils brought their Unified team back for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic this season and finished third at last weekend’s Division I State Finals in Champaign.

“In a few years, Sophia’s sister [Molly] will be in high school and we know they’ll play on the same team, but for my children with and without intellectual disabilities, it’s not something you would have thought possible when they were born,” Brook said. “I had some pretty emotional moments throughout the season, seeing that come through.”

While the Unified experience was new for the Klawitter family this year, their involvement in the Special Olympics is far from it, as Jack is now a 15-year Special Olympics veteran.

“When I was two [years old] I was in the Special Olympics young athletes, [recently] I turned 17 and I’m happy to be here playing basketball with my sister right here,” Jack said. “I’m excited.”

Jack got involved at a young age, and the rest of his family has been right there with him as Special Olympics volunteers and driving forces behind spreading the word about the wonders of the organization. Brook is currently the chair of the board for Special Olympics Illinois and Jack and Sophia are Special Olympics national youth ambassadors.

“We work to spread the word about Special Olympics and drive that inclusion throughout the whole country, and worldwide,” Sophia said.

That includes spreading awareness and participating in events such as the Polar Plunge, one of the biggest Special Olympics fundraisers where participants raise money to take a dip into a chilly body of water, and event often held in conjunction with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

As a family, the Klawitters are approaching 1,000 total plunges attended.

“It’s really exciting to see how much one family can do,” Sophia said. “It’s really fun and really impactful.”

While the Klawitter family has been a Special Olympics mainstay for over a decade, it was last weekend’s basketball tournament where they perhaps had the most collective, inclusive fun.

“We’ve done it as a family for 15 years, but to see it be a part of the community and part of the school, and the size of the team, was pretty awesome,” Brook said. “That’s been, to me, what’s awesome about this weekend, is the kids coming together and all contributing to the team.”

It was Jack and Sophia who helped ring in the start of the tournament, serving as the emcees for the Special Olympics opening ceremonies that kicked off the weekend Friday afternoon. The two were selected earlier in the week and given just a few days to prepare to read their scripts, which were several pages long.

“I think it’s really impressive that Jack could pick it up and say it that quickly without a lot of preparation,” Sophia said. “It’s one of the other things that Special Olympics has done for him, being comfortable speaking in front of people.”

Jack said it was “pretty good” to have the opportunity to kick off the festivities alongside Sophia, and that he wasn’t nervous for his big moment. He also wasn’t nervous to hit the hardwood on such a big stage, knowing the strengths of his game on both ends of the floor.

“My sister is a good player and I’m a good player as well,” Jack said. “I always shoot 3s and 2s ... and [on defense] I was trying to flop and think the referee will call a foul or something. It’s just my special defense here.”

Jack was a pivotal piece off the bench for a Blue Devils team that made its second-ever trip to the Unified Basketball State Finals. When he and his teammates, as well as members of the other three Division I teams, received their medals and plaques at the closing ceremonies, it was Brook who was there waiting to present the players their medals.

“I was very excited to be in basketball here,” Jack said. “It was a nice day as well and was nice being on the same team with my sister as well.

“And my mom did great as well at handing out medals.”

Like several of his other teammates, Jack made his way to the podium in style when he had his name called, showing off a bevy of dance moves on his way to have his medal placed around his neck.

But before he could dance off too quickly to rejoin his team, Brook wanted to make sure to savor one of the last moments from one of her family’s most special weekends, and be a mom in that moment just as much as she was being the chair of the board.

“That’s an important part,” Brook said. “It’s great to come and participate and watch all this, but I got to have that moment to watch my kids.

“I had to stop Jack and say, ‘we’re gonna have that hug.’ I want to just appreciate those moments and I’m really proud of these kids.”