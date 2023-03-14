Play Daily Journal's March into Madness

Daily Journal staff report

With the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Tournament set to tip off this week, the Daily Journal is once again hosting one of the area’s most prolific bracket challenges.

This year’s Daily Journal March into Madness is available online at daily-journal.com/marchintomadness. A printable online bracket can be found there, but the bracket challenge will be an online event, meaning participants will make their selections online.

The top three finishers in the contest will receive gift cards to local businesses of their choosing, ranging from $150 for third place to $500 for the winner. Entrants must submit their picks by midnight CST on Wednesday, March 15 and must be 18 years or older to participate.

For a full print version of the bracket, see page C3.

A full list of the March into Madness rules can be found at daily-journal.com/marchintomadnessrules.