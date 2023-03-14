Coal City wrestling takes second at IESA State Finals

Not even two weeks removed from its IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State Finals title victory Coal City’s junior high wrestling team nearly powered its way through to its second-straight team state championship at this year’s IESA State Finals held at the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University this past weekend.

Although they fell a tad short of repeating for gold, the Coalers went on to place second overall in Class A with 149.5 team points, which was only 14.5 point shy of first place finisher Vandalia.

“It was a little disappointing to finish second as a team because we have previously won it the last two year’s prior,” Coal City head wrestling coach Branden Petersen said. “We had expectations of winning it again, but we fell a few point short.”

Leading the way for Coal City was a trio of grapplers — Jake Munsterman (75 pounds), Owen Petersen (95) and Cooper Morris (100) — who each went the distance to help earn themselves individual Class A state titles.

“It was awesome to go 3-for-4 in the championship matches,” Petersen said. “With Owen [Petersen] being my son, it was an emotional day.

“Petersen and Morris wrestled their final match at the same moment and so they both won state at the exact same moment. Munsterman was a business man all day by taking care of business and wrestling very controlled.”

Joining the Coalers on the podium was Bishop McNamara’s Tristin Golden, who was the only other local competitor who found himself atop of the podium with a first place finish in the 135-pound title match.

Bradley Central’s Keith Wolford served as one of the three 2023 Grand Marshals for this year’s state competition. Wolford has been a longtime leader in the BBCHS wrestling community, competing on the wrestling team from 1977-81 before serving as the head coach of the Bradley-Bourbonnais wrestling club from 1981-91. In 2008, Wolford eventually took over as the head coach for Bradley Central Junior High, where he finished with a career record of 189-42, winning seven regionals, two sectionals and an IESA state championship in 2016 for the Knights, who co-op with Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.