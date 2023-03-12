ROUNDUP: Kays lead local indoor pack in Champaign

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

First to the Finish Rantoul Invite (University of Illinois)

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara, Herscher and Kankakee competed in the 35-team meet held at the University of Illinois. The Boilermakers placed second overall with 51 team points, and the Kays earned fifth with 42 points. Neither the Tigers nor the Fightin’ Irish qualified for team scoring.

Jayon Morrow claimed first in both the 60-meter dash (6.97 s) and 200-meter dash (22.49 s) to help lead the Kays.

Avaion Strickland earned first in the long jump (6.31 m) to help lead the Boilermakers.

AJ Cotter, Thomas Morgan, Ben Shepard and Joshua Thorson helped pace Herscher with a 10th-place finish in the 4-by-800-meter relay (9:05.84).

Sam Musterman helped pace McNamara with a ninth-place finish in the long jump (5.81 m).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

First to the Finish Rantoul Invite

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara, Herscher and Kankakee competed in the 35-team meet. The Kays placed first overall with 85 team points, followed by Bradley-Bourbonnais in fourth (41 points) and McNamara in 20th (5). Herscher did not qualify for team scoring.

Naomi Bey-Osborne led the Kays with three individual first-place finishes in the 60-meter dash (7.81 s), 200-meter dash (25.10 s) and 400-meter dash (58.42 s). Bey-Osborne also added another first-place finish in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:45.66) with teammates Trinity Noble, Aniya Lewis and Saniyah Simington. Tytiana Sutton earned first in shot put (11.74 m), and Na’Kyrah Cooks placed first in the long jump (5.34 m).

Madeline Mellin helped pace the Boilermakers with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter (11:21.57) and a third-place finish in the 1600-meter (5:23.36).

Evita Martinez helped pace the Fightin’ Irish with a fifth-place finish in the 1600-meter distance run (5:48.50).

Kelly O’Connor earned 11th overall in the high jump (1.42 m) to help pace the Tigers.