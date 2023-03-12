BOYS BASKETBALL: Former Boilermakers Owen and Braden Freeman win state title with Moline

Hours after Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Unified basketball team won the school’s first-ever state championship of any kind at Saturday’s IHSA Unified Basketball State Finals in Champaign, a pair of former Boilermakers boys basketball players were crowned state champions as well.

Former Daily Journal Player of the Year Owen Freeman and his brother, Braden, won the IHSA Class 4A Boys Basketball State championship with Moline. The Maroons won their first boys basketball state title in school history with a 59-42 win against Benet Academy at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Owen, a 6-foot-10 senior who also was named to his second straight IHSA Class 4A AP All-State team earlier in the week, logged 28 of the 32 minutes Saturday and finished with eight points, nine rebounds, an assist, five blocks and a steal.

He credited the support he and Braden received when they moved during the summer for helping him be able to come in and help lead the team to the gold medal.

“The whole adjustment was hard on me and my brother, just getting [used to] the change, but these guys just made it so easy,” Owen said. “The whole community stepped out and showed love as soon as we got here, and I owe a credit to everyone on this team and coaching staff.”

It was the dream ending to a four-year prep career for Owen, as well as the end of Braden’s time playing with his older brother. Braden said Saturday night was exactly how he and Owen always dreamt of going out together.

“It’s definitely something I’ve looked to my whole life, to end things on the court where we’re winning and going out on top,” Braden said. “It’s so great, and I’m so thankful.”

The Maroons were led by Owen’s future University of Iowa teammate, Brock Harding, who poured in a game-high 28 points. In the instant moments after the game, the future Hawkeyes had a little fun with the fact they earned their championship on the home court of their future rivals, the University of Illinois.

“We just had to show love to our school,” Owen said. “We kind of had that planned a little bit early, but we’re super excited to take our next step.

“We’re going to celebrate this, and then it’s back to work to prepare ourselves for that next level.”

For Brock, he knows the next time he takes to the State Farm Center court will be under a much different setting in that Hawkeye gold and black, as he did not miss the opportunity to begin the smack talk from the podium.

“Moline is kind of split [between] Illinois and Iowa — I used to be on the Illinois side, and now I’m on the better side,” Harding said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that I get to come back here the next couple years and play in hostile environments with everybody not loving me like they did tonight.”