BOYS BASKETBALL: Eight boys earn AP All-State honorable mentions

While no area boys basketball teams will be competing at this weekend’s IHSA State Finals in Champaign, several local players will have their names called and recognized as Associated Press All-State selections.

In Class 3A, Kankakee’s Larenz Walters earned an honorable mention spot after a sensational season for the Kays. The junior guard averaged 18.3 points per game, with his 549 points on the season is second all-time at Kankakee.

He also averaged 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and his 43 points in the maroon division championship of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament is a school record. Walters received eight voting points (five points for a first-team vote, three points for a second-team vote).

Class 2A saw an entire lineup’s worth of area talent on the honorable mention list, led by Bishop McNamara’s Jaxson Provost and Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard, both of whom earned 19 voting points. Beecher’s Adyn McGinley (nine points) and Reed-Custer’s Wes Shats and Momence’s James Stevenson Jr. (six points) were also named honorable mentions.

Provost finished his career with 1,286 points, second in school history, and averaged 18.4 points per game as a senior. He also averaged 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game, helping lead the Fightin’ Irish to 25 wins, tied for the most in school history, and to the IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional championship.

Leonard etched his name in his school’s record books as well. The future University of Iowa offensive lineman was a walking double-double, averaging 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. He ended his hoops career with 1,272 points and 926 rebounds, the latter the most in school history.

In his second season manning the Beecher backcourt, McGinley paced the Bobcats with 20.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals. His efforts helped lead Beecher to a school-record 25 wins, setting a new record for the second-straight year. Included in that run was an undefeated trip through the River Valley Conference.

Shats posted 17 double-doubles as he helped lead the Comets to a share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship. The senior center averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game manning the Reed-Custer frontcourt.

Stevenson Jr. put a bow on his three-year starting career at Momence. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. He became just the third player in school history to average 20 or more points per game, and his 583 points this season were the third-most in school history.

Class 1A saw a pair of powerful big men named honorable mentions in Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson (40 voting points) and Grant Park’s John Kveck (six points).

Thompson led the area with 25.1 points per game to go along with 11.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game to help the Trojans to a 16-15 record, spending time both patrolling the paint and working as one of Dwight’s primary playmakers.

Kveck had 25 double-doubles in 33 games for the Dragons, averaging 14.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. He helped Grant Park to a 22-11 record, its most wins in a season since 1998-99, which is the only Dragons team in the past 70 years to win more games.

Former Bradley-Bourbonnais standout and last year’s Daily Journal Player of the Year, Moline senior Owen Freeman, was named a first-team selection in Class 4A, with his 102 points, second to only Joliet West guard Jeremy Fears Jr. Freeman is averaging 17.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game for a Moline team playing at this weekend’s State Finals.

There were a total of 30 voters, with 29 in Classes 1A and 2A, 26 in Class 3A and 22 in Class 4A. Each voter selected five first-team selections and five second-team selections for each class.

Some of those same players, as well as other area talents, earned recognition Friday as Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections.

In Class 3A, Walters was the lone local selection after earning IBCA All-State Second Team honors.

Five more area players were named IBCA selections in Class 2A with Provost leading the way with an All-State Second Team selection. Peotone’s Miles Heflin, along with the likes of Stevenson Jr., Leonard and McGinley were each named All-State special mention selections.

Rounding our the area’s Class 1A selections were All-State First Team selection Thompson, followed by Milford’s Adin Portwood and Kveck, who were both named All-State special mention.