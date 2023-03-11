All-Area wrestling special and honorable mentions

Special Mention: Jackson Jeck, Bishop McNamara; Tate McCord, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Gage Poyner, Central; Drake Dearth, Coal City; Michael Gonzalez, Coal City; Culan Lindemuth, Coal City; Rogelio Cornejo, Kankakee; Alex Cardenas, Peotone; Ian Kreske, Peotone; Sam Begler, Reed-Custer; Jeremy Eggleston, Reed-Custer; Hunter Hayes, Wilmington
Honorable Mention: Evan Cox, Central; Maxwell Joseph, Central; Landin Benson, Coal City; Brock Finch, Coal City; Austin Burkhardt, Dwight; Gerritt Osenga, Herscher; Caleb Dickens, Kankakee; Dominic Alaimo, Reed-Custer; Landon Markle, Reed-Custer; Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington