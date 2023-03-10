IHSA Unified Basketball State Finals begin

The IHSA Unified Basketball State Finals kicked off Friday at the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center in Champaign Friday, with Bradley-Bourbonnais and Peotone giving the area half of the teams in the Division I field.

After a Special Olympics opening ceremony, the Boilermakers defeated Pontiac 50-37 to advance to Saturday’s championship game. They will face off against Mt. Vernon, who defeated the Blue Devils 32-26 in the other semifinal Friday.

