ROUNDUP: KCC baseball earns bounce back win over Rend Lake

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 6, Rend Lake 4

KCC bounced back from its loss to Southeastern Illinois with a two-run win against Rend Lake. Jack Snyder went 3-for-4 with three singles and two runs scored to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Tyler Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double and a team-high three RBIs. Paco Paulina had two singles for an RBI and a run scored. Aidan Nugent tossed six innings, giving up five hits, three runs (one earned) and three walks. Brett Hecimovich picked up the win on the bump, giving up zero hits and one earned run with a strikeout.