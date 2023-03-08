BBCHS holds first-ever Special Olympics swim meet

Last week couldn’t have been a much busier week for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School special education department and Best Buddies program. The school celebrated Inclusion Week, in conjunction with Special Olympics’ Spread the Word: Inclusion campaign, which focuses on tearing down past frameworks and stigmas surrounding the developmentally disabled and building a brighter, more inclusive future.

After the annual Best Buddies talent show March 1 and the IHSA Unified basketball doubleheader March 2, the Boilermakers capped off their week Saturday by hosting their first-ever Special Olympics swim meet at the school.

“I woke up in the morning thinking we might have a pool full of people, and we did,” said Amanda Walker, who coaches the Boilers along with Brittany Bardach. “We had great support from the families and the community.

“It was great to see everyone come together, and it worked, and everything ran smoothly.”

The Boilers were the only school team and made up almost all of the student population, joined by swimmers from the Kankakee Area YMCA, Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, Cornerstone Services Kankakee and Special Connections of Grundy County. They were aided in putting on the meet by members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais swim and dive and water polo programs, as well as several volunteers from the Best Buddies program.

The YMCA traditionally holds a pair of meets itself, with the Boilers in attendance for those, so Walker felt as though it was the school’s turn to return the favor and provide local Special Olympians the opportunity to hop in the pool, particularly since the Boilers swim through Special Olympics Illinois and not the IHSA, meaning they often are denied the opportunity to compete against fellow students.

“It was important for us to invite other swimmers from the community,” Walker said. “... It’s really our opportunity to create those meets for our athletes.”

About three dozen Special Olympians took part in the meet Saturday, including 10 from Bradley-Bourbonnais, six from the YMCA, 11 from Special Connections, five from Good Shepherd and three from Cornerstone. One of those Boilers, junior Levi Lawson, swam in the 25-meter backstroke, 50-meter backstroke and 4-by-25-meter freestyle relay, which he swam with fellow Boilers Ella Schneider, Max Thompson and Sadie O’Meara.

Lawson, who finished on the podium in all three of his events, said he surprised himself with how much fun he had Saturday.

“I wasn’t expecting the actual competitions to be that fun,” Lawson said. “But it was really fun to just be in the water and swim against other people.”

The Special Olympics Illinois district swim meets are held throughout the month of March, with the area’s athletes set to compete in the Region E meet at Amos Alonzo Stagg High School in Palos Hills on March 25.

One of the aspects that made last weekend’s meet stand out was that not only were the swimmers who will be competing for a trip to the state meet in the summer involved but a walking division was created for athletes who normally can’t swim at the competitive level.

“I think the best part is that some of our swimmers don’t get to compete, so we put that walking part in for them, and that’s where the buddies got to really rallying around for them,” Walker said. “A lot of our kids don’t compete in districts, but they felt comfortable to compete here.

“To see them get that second-place or third-place medal and stand on the podium was awesome.”

Lawson played in the Unified basketball red team’s 39-37 win against Thornton last Thursday, as did many of his fellow swimming teammates. He was unable to participate in last week’s talent show, as he was taking part in his automotive technology program at the Kankakee Area Career Center. But that didn’t mean Lawson wasn’t able to be at the talent show in spirit, as he said the event was the highlight of his busy Inclusion Week.

“My favorite part [of Inclusion Week] was watching the talent show on Boilermaker Media,” Lawson said. “Just watching the kids I know have fun and being encouraged by other students.”

It’s those types of memories and moments Walker says help Bradley-Bourbonnais stand out from an inclusion perspective.

“I think Best Buddies and the inclusion part of our school is hands down one of the best parts about BBCHS,” Walker said. “When you watch the kids interact with each other and see how they support the athletes and their buddies, it gives you all the feels.”

For more information on all that is Special Olympics Illinois, go to soill.org.