ROUNDUP: KCC baseball falls to Sandburg, John A. Logan; Kays win IHSPLA Herscher Regional

(Sunday) COLLEGE BASEBALL

Carl Sandburg 15, KCC 14

KCC’s Jack Snyder went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to help pace the Cavaliers at the plate. Paco Paulina added two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored. Danny Puplava had a triple and three RBIs in four plate appearances.

John A. Logan 22, KCC 7

KCC’s Jack Snyder went 2-for-3 with a homerun to help total a team-high four RBIs. Gavin DeBerry went 1-for-2 with a double and a drawn walk. Danny Puplava had two RBIs off a single.

(Saturday) POWERLIFTING

IHSPLA Herscher Regional

Dwight, Kankakee and Herscher competed in a four-team regional with Oak Park River Forest on Saturday, where the Kays claimed the regional title with a first-place team score of 90 points.

Aron Flores (132 pounds), Abram Ramos (165), Isai Brito 9220) and Steven Young (275) collectively led Kankakee with victories in their respective weight classes. Young also set a new IHSPLA bench press record at 360 pounds.

No individual stats were available for Dwight or Herscher.

The Kays girls powerlifting team also claimed first overall with 80 team points. Miriam Calderon (114), Melany Sanchez (123) Estefany Mendez (132), Jerika Harris (181), Guadalupe Valdez (198+) each led Kankakee with victories in their respective weight classes.

BOYS BASKETBALL Wausau, Wisc. March Madness Tournament

Trinity 31, Riverside Christian 28

Trinity walked away as the Wausau Wisconsin March Madness Tournament champion with a three-point win over Riverside Christian. No individual stats were available for the Eagles. Luke Green and Ethan Turner were both named to the All-Tournament Team. The Eagles concluded the season with a 25-10 overall record.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Wausau, Wisc. March Madness Tournament

Twin Cities 25, Trinity 23, OT

Trinity lost in overtime to help finish the tournament in fourth-place. Abby Whited helped pace the Eagles with six points and four steals. Marissa Hathaway tallied six points and three rebounds. Val Cutili had nine rebounds to go along with two points.

Trinity 25, Faith Christian Academy 17

Emily McGinnis led the Eagles with a team-high 10 points. Val Cutili recorded six points and seven rebounds. Abby Whited had four assists.

Fox River Disciples 48, Trinity 21

Emily McGinnis helped pace the Eagles with seven points. Marissa Hathaway added five points and four steals. Elena Shold chipped in four points, seven rebounds and one block.