KCC baseball, softball set high expectations for 2023 seasons

The end of February and the beginning of March marks the beginning of another spring season, where both KCC’s baseball and softball teams are set to enter another season with high expectations after finishing last year 43-17 and 34-8 respectively.

Longtime KCC head baseball coach Todd Post is poised to lead his Cavaliers for the 22nd-straight season as he and his squad have just opened their season with their annual spring trip to Southeastern Illinois in Harrisburg for a 10-game road trip, winning their first two games 3-2 over South Suburban and 7-4 over Harper College.

“It’s always exciting to get the season started with some very high expectations on our annual spring trip,” Post said. “We want to go down there and compete everyday and put some guys in some spots and see how they react to find out where we are at.”

Coming off another Region IV Tournament appearance coach Post knows this team isn’t as veteran led without the likes of Matt Lelito (P), Owen Jackson (INF/OF), and Kyle Iwinski (P), all whom went on to transfer to various NCAA Division I programs after solid seasons with the Cavaliers last year.

“The nature of junior college baseball is that there is turnover every year and you have to reload with new players,” Post said. “Last year’s team was veteran led with Jackson in the middle of the lineup and several key arms on the pitching staff...so now its time for the new guys to make their mark.”

Along with notable returners like Daniel Puplava (INF), Braedan MacDonald (OF), Andy Onnen (INF) and Paco Paulina (OF/INF), who all saw significant time as position players last season, coach Post will look for freshmen newcomers such as Curtis McKay (OF), Cole Freeman (OF), Gavin Noreus (INF), Tyler Thompson (INF), Connor Janik (INF) and Caden Martin (C) to make an immediate impact both in the field and at the plate.

As for KCC’s softball team and sixth-year head coach Keith Cooper, the Cavaliers are primed to get back to their winnings ways despite getting off to a slow start after totaling a 1-3 record during their four-game road trip in Burlington, Iowa, two weekends ago.

“I expect us to win 30-plus games, compete for the Region IV championship, finish with a one or two seed in our region,” Cooper said. “And I expect the girls to learn and get better each week.”

With only 15 women on the roster, including just six sophomores — Kaitlynn Heale, Brooklyn Brian, Mikayla Smith, Paxtyn Hicks, Kaitlyn Marks and Brooklynn Hummel — coach Cooper expects multiple freshmen to step up this season, most notably Estelle Audette (OF/IF), Tori Budde (OF), Sophia Hulsey (MI/C), Emily Jezowski (MI) and Koralie Morin (P).

“I think our hitting is going to be our biggest attribute,” Cooper said. “I think we are very good hitting team and we are pretty sound defensively.

“I like our pitching a lot, but ironically enough I think our hitting and fielding is going to be more of a strong point than our pitching.”