ROUNDUP: ONU women take third at NAIA swim nationals; KCC baseball sweeps opening day

SATURDAY

NAIA National Swimming and Diving championships

The Olivet Nazarene University men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both competed at the NAIA National championships this week, and both programs earned top-10 finishes.

The women scored 391 points, good enough for third place. Kaiser University (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) earned the championship with 771 points.

Allison Pearson had the highest individual finish for the Tigers over the three-day session with two second-place finishes. The first came in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.06). She was followed by teammates Julie Vega (third, 1:02.22) and Megan Schroeder (fifth, 1:03.89) to give the Tigers three of the top five in the event. Pearson also finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:15.78).

Pearson and Vega were joined by Paige Howell and Taryn Dailey earned the team’s highest relay finish when they finished as the runners-up in the 4-by-50-yard medley relay Thursday (1:43.97).

The men took eighth place with their 155 points. Kaiser (719) took the men’s title as well. Individually, Nicholas Klenner’s eighth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (50.58 s). The 4-by-100-yard medley relay team of Klenner, Peter Adams, Jack Fries and Timothy Braun finished seventh (1:23.49) for the best team finish of the weekend.

In total, 16 Tigers earned All-American status in at least one event.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 3, South Suburban 2

KCC opened up its 2023 season with a one-run victory over South Suburban. Danny Puplava went 1-for-3 with a homerun and two RBIs to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Jack Snyder had one hit and an RBI. Zack Millsap earned the win on the mound, giving up four hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts over six innings of work. Kaleb Waller earned the save.

KCC 7, Harper 4

KCC improved to 2-0 with a win over Harper College. Danny Puplava smacked a three-run homerun to help lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Jack Snyder added a solo homerun. Cole Freeman went 1-for-1 with a triple and two runs scored. Nick Barlow picked up the win on the bump, giving up four hits, four earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wausau March Madness Tournament

Trinity 34, Wausau Christian Academy 31

Trinity improved to 23-9 on the season and advanced to the semifinal round of the tournament. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with a team-high 14 points.