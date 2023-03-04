Boilers Unified basketball takes on their teachers before senior night win over Thornton

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Unified basketball team is headed to the IHSA State Finals for the second-straight season next weekend, but first the Boilermakers had to finish their regular season Thursday night as part of an entire night dedicated to Unified hoops at BBCHS.

In a night that began with the Boilers’ silver team taking on a team of teachers and coaches at the school, sophomore Ian Greene hit a buzzer beater to give the silver squad a 41-39 win against their teachers.

Greene said it was playing against his teachers, particularly his favorite teacher, Ms. [Kaelyn] Bess, that was the highlight of his night. He also said he felt a wave of emotions come over him after he was congratulated by his teammates and fans who joined him on the court to celebrate his accomplishment, with one emotion hitting him more than others.

“Excitement,” Greene said he felt. “[My teammates] were shouting and happy.”

While the staff members were on the wrong side of the final score, there were no losers on hand at Donald K. Turner Gymnasium Thursday.

“It was a blast, an absolute blast to get out there and run up and down the court with those guys and the students,” PE and health teacher Andy Stembridge said. “I really enjoyed it and what we do over here.”

Unified basketball pairs Special Olympics athletes like Greene with peers at their school — members of the Best Buddies program at Bradley-Bourbonnais — to give them the opportunity to compete in sports together.

But events like Thursday’s game, part of the school’s Inclusion Week and Random Acts of Kindness Week that also featured a Best Buddies Talent Show Wednesday and a Special Olympics swim meet Saturday, don’t just allow the students to come together, but the teachers as well.

After coming over from St. Anne at the start of the school year, Stembridge has found himself becoming more involved in activities like Best Buddies.

“Being included this year is something I consider an honor,” Stembridge said. “I enjoy everybody and just love to be a part of it and see the joy on the kids’ faces.”

After the staff game, the Boilers recognized their 12 seniors with a senior night ceremony. Kiersten Martin, who had her own volleyball senior night and will have one for softball this spring, said Thursday’s is already a lock for her favorite of the three.

“I feel like it’s never been done before and just shows our community and how connected our school is with Unified,” Martin said. “It’s cool for the buddies and athletes to experience something together and be an amazing team.”

That statement was echoed by senior point guard Tariq Maiden.

“It was great,” Maiden said. “It meant a lot to me.”

After the senior night festivities, the Boilers’ red team took on Thornton in another game that came down to the final buzzer. Senior Max Mallindine, who made his commitment to play baseball at Joliet Junior College official as well Friday, made a contested basket while he was fouled with five seconds to go, put the Boilers ahead 39-37 after his free-throw. After a half-court heave from Thornton’s Manny Johnson kissed the rim, the Boilers let out a sigh of relief with their two-point win.

Mallindine said he drew a little inspiration from Greene and did his best to imitate his teammate with his own winning shot.

“Ian’s a great kid and to see him put that in was a great moment,” Mallindine said. “I had to do it myself.”

Maiden said he wasn’t so sure about Mallindine’s attempt initially, thanks to the heavy contact he was met at the basket with, but was ecstatic to see it fall through.

“Oh man, it was a great shot,” Maiden said. “I actually thought he was going to miss it, but he made it and even got the and-one.”

While he’ll have the chance to hit the diamond for one more year once the season begins in the coming weeks, Mallindine also knows that for some of his teammates, the several basketball games they get together are the only sports they’ll play, and he’s happy to be a part of it.

“It’s a great atmosphere and I love being part of this team,” Mallindine said. “We’ve made so many great memories.”

Through nights like Thursday and activities like Unified basketball and Best Buddies, the Boilers aren’t just making memories, but having their lives changed by coming together.

“After last year, I realized I wanted to be a special education teacher because of this,” Martin said. “It’s honestly just changed my life, because it’s changed what I thought I wanted to do before finding what I’m meant to do.”

Bradley-Bourbonnais and Peotone will both compete in the IHSA Unified State Finals in Champaign next Friday and Saturday, held at the University of Illinois’ Activities and Recreation Center. The weekend will begin with opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m.