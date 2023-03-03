ROUNDUP: Trinity boys top Twin Cities Christian; KCC men's, women's advance in Region IV Tournament

(Thursday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wausau Wisconsin March Madness Tournament

Trinity 53, Twin Cities Christian Academy 13

Trinity jumped out to an early lead and never looked back to help improve to 22-9 on the season. Ethan Turner and Ethan Schurman scored eight points apiece to collectively lead the Eagles.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Region IV Tournament

KCC 80, Truman College 50

KCC’s double-digit win over Truman helped the Cavaliers advance to the semifinal round against Highland at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Highland. Rob Stroud led KCC with 12 points and five rebounds. Josh Holmes tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Placide had eight points and 10 rebounds. Amari Jones recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

(Wednesday)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Region IV District B Tournament

KCC 73, Kishwaukee 64

KCC advanced to the semifinal round against Rock Valley at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Rock Valley College. Jazmyn Smith led the Cavaliers with 26 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block. Na’lani Williams added 19 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals. Valorie Dagg contributed 10 points, five rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Hayley Diveley chipped in 14 points and three rebounds.