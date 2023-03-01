Five girls basketball players earn AP All-State Honorable Mention status

The Illinois Associated Press revealed its IHSA Girls Basketball All-State team Wednesday, and five area players earned honorable mentions.

A trio of Peotone Blue Devils were named honorable mentions in Class 2A: senior shooting guard Mady Kibelkis, senior forward Jenna Hunter and junior point guard Madi Schroeder.

Kibelkis averaged 14.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists per game, while Hunter averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

That duo, along with Schroeder’s 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game, helped lead Peotone to a 31-2 record and Sweet 16 sectional finalist appearance along with repeating as Illinois Central Eight Conference champions for the second-straight season.

In Class 1A, Grant Park’s Delaney Panozzo made her second-straight honorable mention team. Panozzo averaged 16.5 points, 14.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

Joining Panozzo on the Class 1A honorable mention team was Gardner-South Wilmington junior guard Addi Fair. The third-year Panthers varsity starter averaged 23.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.1 assists per game.

In addition to the five area players who received honorable mention recognition, both Bishop McNamara’s Trinity Davis and Herscher’s Macey Moore each received votes in Class 2A.

Some of those same players, as well as other area talents, earned recognition Friday as Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections.

Peotone’s trio of stars — Schroeder, Kibelkis and Hunter — each earned Class 2A honors as well as Davis of McNamara.

Schroeder earned the only local Class 2A IBCA All-State Second Team selection while teammate Kibelkis added the area’s only Class 2A IBCA All-State third team selection. Hunter and Davis were also selected with 2A honors, as both were named to the honorable mention team.

In Class 1A, Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht and Grant Park’s Delaney Panozzo each earned IBCA All-State third team honors.

Rounding out the area’s Class 1A selections were IBCA All-State special mention selections Mikayla Knake of Cissna Park and Addi Fair of Gardner-South Wilmington.